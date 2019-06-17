NEVADA - A strong start didn’t hold up for the Nevada baseball team in an 8-6 loss to Saydel Friday at the Nevada Cubs Baseball Field.

Nevada raced out to a 3-0 lead after scoring one run in each of the first three innings. Saydel tied the game in the top of the fourth, but the Cubs came right back with three runs in the bottom of the inning to go back on top, 6-3.

Then the bats went cold for Nevada.

Saydel kept up its offensive momentum with three more runs in the fifth inning to tie the score back up. The Eagles went in front with two runs in the sixth and Nevada had no answer, failing to score over the last three innings and falling to 2-10 overall and 1-8 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Grant Higgins went 3-for-4 with a double and a run, Cael Franzen was 3-for-4 with a run and Thomas Crawford doubled, walked, stole a base and scored twice for Nevada offensively. Keaton Fry doubled, walked twice and drove in a run; Brock Dutton singled, Ty Dittmer walked and scored and Connor Hines stole a base and scored.

Max Hoffman was the losing pitcher. Hoffman gave up eight runs — just one earned — on five hits with three strikeouts and five walks in 5 ⅔ innings.

Carter Franzen tossed 1 ⅓ scoreless and hitless innings with one walk allowed in relief for Nevada.

Dakota Ellis threw 2 ⅔ scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out five in relief as the winning Saydel pitcher. Austin Pyles doubled and drove in three runs for the Eagles offensively.

Saydel 8, Nevada 6

S 000 332 0 - 8 5 NA

N 111 300 0 - 6 9 NA

S: Cash Lee, Dakota Ellis (5) and Skyler Cardenas.

N: Max Hoffman, Carter Franzen (6) and Keaton Fry.

WP: Ellis.

LP: Hoffman.

2B: S - Austin Pyles. N - Fry, Thomas Crawford, Grant Higgins.

NEVADA - Nevada had trouble getting on base, dropping both games of a doubleheader with Roland-Story June 12 at the Nevada Cubs Baseball Field.

The Cubs suffered 8-0 and 5-2 losses to the Norsemen. They only had six hits combined over the two games, falling to 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

In the first game, Nevada was plagued by defensive mistakes. The Cubs compiled seven errors.

Roland-Story scored twice in the first, third and seventh innings and put up one run in both the fifth and sixth frames. Dylan Sporrer was the losing Cub pitcher after allowing six runs — just one earned — on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5 ⅔ innings.

Carter Franzen threw the other 1 ⅓ innings, giving up two earned runs on one hit and two walks with three strikeouts. Thomas Crawford singled twice and walked once, Keaton Fry and James Carsrud each singled once, Grant Higgins drew a free pass and Gavin Melohn stole a base for Nevada.

Steven Berends went the distance on the mound for Roland-Story and struck out eight with two walks to get the win. Nick Stole was 2-for-5 with a double, run and two RBIs and Aaron Seydell tripled, scored and knocked in a run for the Norsemen.

In the nightcap, Nevada was held to two hits. Roland-Story broke open a 1-0 game with four runs in the top of the sixth and the only two Nevada runs came in the bottom of the seventh.

Jordan Barrett threw a strong game in defeat for Nevada. Barrett struck out 11 batters and gave up three runs — just one earned — on six hits and four walks in 5 ⅔ innings.

Higgins gave up two hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning of work and Ross Uthe allowed two runs on one hit and two walks in ⅓ of an inning.

Cael Franzen singled twice to account for both Nevada hits and he also drove in a run. Crawford walked twice, Fry drew one free pass and Ty Dittmer and Melohn each scored one run.

Zach Twedt surrendered two unearned runs on just one hit with nine strikeouts and three walks in 6 ⅔ innings as the winning Roland-Story pitcher in the second game. Stole was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Ajay Twedt and Nolan Faber each picked up two hits and Jayden Macdonald singled and knocked in two runs for the Norsemen.

Roland-Story 8, Nevada 0

RS 202 011 2 - 8 6 1

N 000 000 0 - 0 4 7

RS: Steven Berends and Matthew Phalen.

N: Dylan Sporrer, Carter Franzen (6) and Keaton Fry.

WP: Berends.

LP: Sporrer.

2B: RS - Nick Stole.

3B: RS - Aaron Seydell.

Roland-Story 5, Nevada 2

RS 001 004 0 - 5 9 2

N 000 000 2 - 2 2 1

RS: Zach Twedt, Seydell and Phalen.

N: Jordan Barrett, Ross Uthe (6), Grant Higgins (7) and Fry.

WP: Twedt.

LP: Barrett.

SLATER - Nevada had a tough time solving Ballard’s Nic Edwards in a 10-1 loss to the Bombers June 11 at Nite Hawk Field.

Behind the strength of a strong curveball, Edwards fired a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and only two walks for the No. 8 team in Class 3A. Nevada’s only run came in the top of the fifth inning after Ballard had built a 7-0 cushion.

“We’re still working on hitting the curveball,” Nevada head coach Patrek Tufts said. “I keep preaching — be aggressive early in the count, but it’s a tough habit to break. We’ve just to keep working with the kids on attacking the fastball early, that way he doesn’t get to his curveball.”

Grant Higgins picked up Nevada’s first hit to lead off the third inning, but Edwards retired the next three batters in order. In the fifth, Nevada made its only serious threat of the game.

Keaton Fry drew a walk, Thomas Crawford singled and Ty Dittmer walked to lead off the inning. An errant pickoff attempt allowed Fry to cross home plate with the only Cub run.

But Edwards came back to force James Carsrud to pop up and Cael Franzen to ground out to short to get out of the jam, suffering limited damage.

Higgins ended up with one single and walk apiece for Nevada on offense. Crawford and Gavin Melohn each singled once for the Cubs.

Ballard ended up with 11 hits. The Bombers scored three runs in three separate innings.

“They’re a really good hitting team,” Tufts said. “I thought James and Cael did a really good job of throwing strikes and making them put the ball in play. We got a couple guys who we haven’t gotten as many innings as we want, and when we went to them, they both threw very well for us.”

Franzen gave up five runs — just two earned — on six hits with two strikeouts and walks apiece in 3 ⅓ innings as the losing Cub pitcher. Carsrud allowed five runs — three earned — on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks in 2 ⅔ innings.

The loss put Nevada at 2-7. Ballard improved to 11-1.

Kade Reinertson doubled twice and drove in four runs and Cody Wolfe was 2-for-3 with two runs, one RBI and a steal to pace Ballard’s offensive attack.

Ballard 10, Nevada 1

N 000 010 0 - 1 3 2

B 013 303 X - 10 11 1

N: Cael Franzen, James Carsrud (4) and Keaton Fry.

B: Nic Edwards and Kade Reinertson.

WP: Edwards.

LP: Franzen.

2B: B - Reinertson 2, Kyler Watson.