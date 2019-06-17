It was a game that had it all working for the Van Meter baseball team as they downed visiting Woodward Academy 16-0 in abbreviated four-inning fashion.

The Bulldogs strung together 15 hits which surprisingly enough marked just the third highest hit total this season. The Bulldogs defended their home field well with a 3-0 first inning advantage that quickly turned into an 8-0 lead following the second inning. Three more runs in the third and five more in the fourth brought the lopsided affair to a screeching halt.

All but one batter didn’t record a hit in the game while four batters recorded multi-hit games. Those included the three through six batters beginning with Anthony Potthoff who went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Brett Berg went a perfect 3-for-3 and drove in a game-high four RBI’s while Spencer Lamb collected three hits in his four trips to the plate. Sophomore Jacob Blomgren, coming off of injury not too long ago, continued his strong run with a with two hits and three runs batted in.

On the mound, Spencer Lamb dished out seven strikeouts in just his third start of the season. The senior delivered a season-low 48 pitches while allowing not a single hit and no earned runs. His efforts helped him earn 21 total strikeouts on the season along with a 3-0 record and a minuscule 0.39 ERA. Opponents are batting a mere .111 against him.

It was a strong performance despite the down season for Woodward Academy and it was one that Lamb spoke about as a time to improve his mechanics.

“You don’t get to pick who you play on a rotational basis and no matter who you play you have to go out and give it your all,” began Lamb. “Today was a good day for me to improve upon my secondary pitches and improve the way I throw them and the arm angle I throw them at. It’s important to get a good arm angle going when you pitch and I felt like I accomplished that with my offspeed pitches tonight.”

Head coach Eben Baumhover talked about how efficient his squad was but that the efficiency would be tested with future contests if they weren’t careful.

“When you come off an eight-game week and you start the next week against Woodward Academy and ACGC, the biggest challenge will be keeping up the intensity and efficiency,” said Baumhover. “We face off against Denver and North Polk later in the week so we know that we’ll have to be playing our best so with that we can’t be complacent. That can be easy to fall into facing teams that aren’t’ doing as well so that’s our biggest challenge this week.

The Bulldogs face off next on Thursday, June 21 as they battle a doubleheader with ACGC beginning with game one first pitch at 5 p.m.