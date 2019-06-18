The contest may have begun with a deficit, but it sure ended with anything but for the Class 4A top-ranked ADM softball team Tuesday night as the Tigers bested conference foe Bondurant-Farrar 8-3 on the road.

Resiliency was the word of the day as the Tigers didn’t let an early 1-0 deficit in the third inning stop them from claiming their fourth straight victory and 17th win of the 2019 season. ADM answered Bondurant-Farrar’s one-run third by posting eight un-answered runs heading into the bottom of the sixth. That included a three-run top of the fourth involving four hits and RBI’s from senior Emily Hatchitt who picked up her fifth of the season along with sophomore Brooke Hickey who ended the night with 2 RBI’s. From there the Tigers quickly gained a lead that they would never relinquish starting at 3-1.

The big offensive outburst for ADM came in the sixth inning which was highlighted by Abbie Hlas’s fifth home run of the season as she belted the ball over the center field fence with the bases juiced. After drawing three walks last time out against the Blue Jays, it was nice to see the productive bat of Hlas swinging in the second go-round as Hlas picked up her 28th RBI of the season. It also marked quite the curious time for first year Tiger head coach Jodi Doty.

“I was quite surprised that they even pitched to her today,” began Doty. “She’s been on a tear all season so far but they did anyway and Abbie did what she’s best at in working the count so that the pitcher has to come in with a strike and she made the most of it.”

Earning a grand-slam is huge no matter what level of competition and it certainly was not lost on Hlas herself.

“It felt really good from the start of my swing to the follow through,” started Hlas. “They’d been pitching us aggressively so I knew I had to make sure to not over work myself and let them come to me with a pitch I could do something with.”

That put a stamp on what would end up being the decisive inning as the Tigers posted five runs on five hits while drawing two walks in that top half of the sixth alone. All nine Tiger batters made an appearance in that top half of the sixth including Brooke Hickey who also added to the scoring with her second RBI of the night and 16th of the 2019 campaign.

That put the Tigers up 8-1 and while the hometown Blue Jays rallied with a pair of runs in the final inning, it was not enough to overcome the Tigers as ADM took the road win.

Overall ADM pounded out 13 hits with five players earning multi-hit bids for the contest. Aside from Abbie Hlas and Brooke Hickey, the other multi-hit games belonged to Brylee Person, Ailya Yanga, and Emily Hatchitt.

Inside the circle, Abbie Hlas was as dominant as ever for the Tigers depositing eight strikeouts and suffering just four hits through seven innings and 92 innings pitched.

ADM, now with a 17-2 will take on a heavy conference slate this week with a varsity doubleheader on June 19 at Gary Creasman Field in Boone followed by non-conference match-ups against Norwalk and Knoxville.