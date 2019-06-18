In one final trip on the track, four Waukee High School boys track and field stars represented the Warriors on the national stage in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals on the campus of North Carolina A&T June 13-16. With a top 100 mark across the country, the Warrior foursome of Sam Yeaway, Khalil Hicks-Jumper, Zach Eaton, and Aaron Smith caught the attention of the national scene by leading the entire state of Iowa with a time of 3:14.81.

While attending the 2019 edition of the New Balance Nationals, the Waukee foursome collected a time of 3:15.238. That placed them squarely in fourth place with the winning time coming in at 3:09.86.