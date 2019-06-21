In a much improved season so far, the Dallas Center-Grimes baseball team took a slight step back Thursday, June 20 as a mere four hits weren’t enough in a 5-2 loss at Oskaloosa.

Just three players made up those four hits with two of them coming from lead-off man Isaac Boley. Boley also produced all of the offense which included his first home run of the season. Overall the junior went 2-for-3 with that home run, two RBI’s, and two stolen bases. Fellow juniors Cody Hall and Cole Wessling procured the rest of the four hits for the contest.

The Mustangs as a team did put up a fight and captured their first run following a 3-0 third inning deficit with a one-run spot in the fifth. Unfortunately, that momentum was short lived as the host team Oskaloosa posted two runs in the fifth and with DC-G unable to score more than one run in the seventh, the game came down to a loss.

On the mound, DC-G’s star hurler Garrett Anderson tossed just over three innings of work and had one of his toughest outings of the season with eight hits and three earned runs given up. Even with that said, the senior did deliver four strikeouts, giving him 47 strikeouts for the season.

DC-G now yields a record of 15-7, a marked improvement from last season where the Mustangs sat at 6-16 through the first 22 games of action. Next up for the Mustangs will take on a doubleheader on the road Monday, June 24 in Grinnell.