It was another day at the office for Woodward-Granger (16-4) as the Hawks trounced crosstown rival Woodward Academy (1-19) with decisions of 15-0 and 15-1 in a doubleheader Thursday, June 20.

After falling to Martensdale-St. Marys earlier in the week, the double bill proved to be a nice refreshing course for the Hawks but wasn’t with its coachable moments for the young team.

“We were expecting to win five this week, but four out of five with two seniors, I’ll take it,” head coach Eric Evans said.

With a combined 30 runs, the Hawks logged a surprisingly low hit count with 13 in the first half and seven coming in the second game. Evans said it’s games like these he’s able to see the team’s development and patience at the plate, letting pitches go by, waiting for the right zone.

“We didn’t have many hits because there weren’t many strikes. But that’s good that they know their strike zone and they’re not chasing bad pitches and being anxious,” Evans said.

He added that the team is ultimately focused on raising its on-base percentage over batting average.

“That’s part of the three things we say, ‘Throw strikes, throw the ball, and get on base,’” Evans reminded. “Just get on base anyway.”

The Hawks took that close to heart in the first outing, getting on base 13 times by walks compared to the seven hits. Pacey Moats was the lone batter with multiple hits in Game 1. Meanwhile, Jay Dorenkamp allowed just two hits to Academy with six K’s.

“A game like this, you can get all your guys that are usually rotating in, get ‘em in somewhere, get in a couple of at-bats,” Evans said. “It kind of keeps them all engaged, knowing down the stretch we’re going to need everybody.”

Joe Rhodes, one half the team’s senior lineup, was one of those players getting his fill in the rotation Thursday night. Typically in at first or third base, he saw a pair of innings on the mound, fanning three in the process on just 27 pitches while Trevor Simmons picked up the win, allowing the only run on the evening.

Rhodes also made a big impact at the plate, driving in two runs including the first of the night on a sac fly followed by four of his own trips across home. He’d finish the evening with three hits to extend his streak to six games — so far he as only gone hitless twice — keeping the same mentality against Academy as he did with Martensdale.

“You just have to play like they’re a ranked team,” Rhodes said. “When you know, when you put a couple runs in the first inning and get things going, then they’re kind of thrown after that.”

He also echoed his coach’s plate presence mindset, making sure to keep the pitchers honest, saying he felt Thursday was a test of patience.

“[I felt] Pretty good. You know, when you see a slow pitch, you’re trying to hit one out, obviously,” he added. “But seeing a lot of pitches is key to hitting. Not just going up there and taking first pitch swing and getting out and making the pitchers throw to you is key.”

The Hawk will have the next three days off before traveling to Ogden on Monday, looking to keep the Bulldogs from biting back after their last showing W-G won 4-3 in Granger.