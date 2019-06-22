On the surface, sitting in a van full of teenagers for 12 hours and spending three days in a strange city with them sounds more like punishment than reward.

Not so for the Burlington High School baseball team.

BHS head coach Brock Schneden decided six years ago that he not only wanted to expose his team to some different competition, but also reward them at the same time for their hard work and dedication and giving the Grayhounds two months of their summer to play baseball.

So for the past six years, Schneden has loaded up the BHS vans with his players and coaches and made the six-hour drive — one way — to Council Bluffs to play in the Battle at the Bluffs, a tournament hosted by Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

After playing two games on Saturday, the Grayhounds get a nice little perk — a night at the College World Series just across the Missouri River in Omaha.

So on June 15, after splitting two games in the Battle at the Bluffs, the Grayhounds headed to TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, where they watched Florida State defeat Arkansas, 1-0, in the second game of the College World Series.

While most high school baseball players can only watch the College World Series on television, the Grayhounds got an up-close and personal look at baseball at the next level.

"It was a great opportunity. We do it every year. It was just a fun little getaway for the weekend," said BHS senior Reese Wissinger, who plans to play baseball at Southeastern Community College the next two years. "It's a good thing to watch college baseball and see how they do it since the seniors are going into college next year. It's a great environments to go into next year."

"I've been out there twice, this year and last year. It's a fun experience. It's great team bonding. You get to go out with your friends. You get to watch the older kids do it. They know what they're doing, so you learn. You get to experience how to play the game correctly. And it's a fun atmosphere. The fans are cheering. You are cheering, even if your team isn't winning. You get to see new things because you're not from Council Bluffs or Omaha. It's a brightening time," said senior Ladainian Ross, who hinted at playing baseball at either Iowa or Cornell College. "It's super fun. You get to see the better players. They know what they're doing. All the clean, crisp play that you see on Sportscenter, all the Top 10 plays. You get to see all of that in person. It's so fun. You can get antiques and memorabilia and possibly get a home run ball. It's something that's really fun."

"The College World Series is a blast. It's a whole another level. There's all kinds of baseball shops that all the players love to go and enjoy. The game is always fun to watch. It's always fun to watch a higher level compete. It makes you want to strive to be great. It's a great experience. It's a lot of fun," said senior Drake Parks, who will play baseball for Cornell College next year. "That stadium is incredible. It's a great atmosphere. A lot of baseball fans. There is so much excitement going around. The college teams and their fans bring a whole another level of excitement to the game. It's great to see that kind of atmosphere and be around it."

The trip is the brainchild of Schneden, a former BHS player who went on to play for Loras College before taking the reigns at his alma mater eight years ago. Schneden got the idea from Pleasant Valley, which made the trip to Council Bluffs years ago. Schneden figured a little baseball mixed with a little educational opportunity and a little fun could go a long way toward building team chemistry.

It has become a trip the players look forward to every year.

"We had talked to either North Scott or Pleasant Valley five or six years ago. We talked about this trip they take out to Council Bluffs. They play a couple teams from the western part of the state that we normally don't get to see. They also incorporate a trip to the College World Series, usually that Saturday night," Schneden said. "I always thought it sounded like a really cool idea if we could make it work, just to get the kids out there and one, see some different teams, but then two, I think it's beneficial for these kids to watch the best players in the nation and how they go about their business. Just the atmosphere out there is electric, too. It's an entire weekend for the team to get away. We hang out with each other for three days. There's a lot of team bonding that happens on the trip. It's a weekend just devoted to baseball. We go out there to play baseball, watch baseball and just enjoy some time together."

The trip was even more special to assistant coach Scott Mason, also a former Grayhound player. Not only did he get a chance to watch his alma mater, Arkansas, he also got to spend the Father's Day weekend with his son, Ian, 12, who aspires to play for the Grayhounds in two years, just like his father did back in the 1990s. It was a trip neither father nor son ever will forget.

"For 45 years of my life I always wanted to go to Omaha. Getting a chance to do this three years in a row ... getting to see my alma mater was kind of cool, but moreso Ian has gotten to do two out of three years, so that's been the cool part for me. As a father over Father's Day weekend you get to hang out with a son who loves baseball as much as he does. I do it every year, but I thank Brock for allowing me to be a part of this. It's really neat to be out there," Scott Mason said. "It's a lot of fun. Kudos to Brock for being able to get this done each and every year."

The trip gave the team a chance to bond and get to know one another on a more personal level. And all the money was raised by the players through sales of cards before and during the season.

"It's very fun. It's the money we raised from selling cards. So if we don't sell very many cards, we don't get to go. It's from what we do to sell cards to get to go down there," Wissinger said. "It's a blast. I love hanging out with the team. We're family. It gets us closer. The whole trip is about baseball."

"Just sitting at the hotel with all my teammates, just getting to know each other better. We have a young core, a lot of freshmen and sophomores. It's getting to know each other better and having fun," Ross said. "You get to see teams you would never play against in the regular season. You get to see what it's like on the other side of Iowa, the competition. See if you are up to par with them. It's quite the time to go to Omaha and watch the CWS."

"It's honestly a great experience. It brings the team together and it gives us a little bonding that we wouldn't normally get just playing and practicing. We go out and play two games," Parks said. "Baseball for me isn't a sacrifice because I love the game and I love to play it. There's no place I would rather be than a baseball field. It is pretty rewarding to take an Omaha trip with your friends and have a good time."

The annual trip to Council Bluffs and Omaha has become a tradition for BHS baseball, one Schneden hopes to continue to years to come.

"It's always a good time. Any time you can get outside of the practice setting or the game setting, they can interact a little more. It's good for them to get outside that setting with the coaches, as well. It gives them an opportunity to free up a little bit, have fun with those guys. We're not preparing for something. It's a nice relaxing trip and gives us a chance to get to know everybody," Schneden said. "That can be a tough sell, especially with Iowa baseball. They sacrifice a lot. They could be working summer jobs. They could be going to the pool, heading out to the river, doing all kinds of summer-time activities. Instead they choose to devote their time to baseball. We are definitely appreciative of that. This is kind of reward. I think the kids look forward to it every year. It's a good time."

"We understand that as coaches that you have to walk that fine line. These kids are giving up two-thirds of their summer to be a part of something that is bigger than ourselves. As a coach you have to have expectations, but also keep it fun," Mason said. "This is one of the things that helps keep it fun. Baseball is such a different animal. We're so close. We're so tight-knit. We get to go out and play a couple teams every year that we typically wouldn't see in the western part of the state. And then to feel like if we compete with these kids, hey, we're all right. We may be 7-11, but we can compete on any given night. We proved that this past weekend again. I think we're 8-4 in the historical trips out there. It's now been six. It's a great time."