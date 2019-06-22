It is the season where high school football athletes get substantial attention from perspective collegiate programs. One of those individuals is none other than ADM football and current baseball slugger Kaden Sutton.

After what has been a phenomenal junior football campaign, Sutton received a multitude of offers including Wayne State and Morningside College. Now he can add Grand View University to that list. That’s now three collegiate football offers since the end of May. Sutton has not yet made a decision on where he might be playing on the collegiate gridiron.

Sutton has been a multi-sport phenom alongside football with a state title match run in wrestling, a state track and field meet appearance, and currently a slugging machine for ADM baseball.