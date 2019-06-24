With the midway point of the high school baseball season upon us, the postseason picture is looking ever clearer.

For the ADM High School baseball team, they now know the district field they will be going up against. Along with conference foes Carroll and Winterset, the District Eight field will consist of Atlantic, Creston, Harlan, Glenwood, and non-conference rival Dallas Center-Grimes.

The Tigers have faired out fairly well against the District Eight field with a 3-1 record as of June 24 with wins against Winterset, Glenwood, and Dallas Center-Grimes.

The Tigers are one of the top teams within the Raccoon River Conference with the third-best mark in hits (151), the fourth-best mark in slugging (.388), fourth best in strikeouts (120), and fourth best in runs allowed (90).

The exact match-ups have not yet been established.