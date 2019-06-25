A big first inning by the visiting Carroll Tigers led to a conference defeat for the host ADM Tigers Tuesday night from Tiger Field in Adel.

The Raccoon River Conference’s other Tigers squad posted a four-run first inning which aided in a defeat of the host Tigers 6-2. Those four runs given up by ADM in the first tied their season high for runs given up in the first inning.

Despite just the two runs scored, it was a contest that was quite offensive for the Tigers who produced ten hits overall complete with three players with multi-hit games. Joe Finnegan, Kaden Sutton, and Tate Stine-Smith all produced two-hit games on the night while Zach Fuller, Logan Crannell, Seth Williamson, and Ethan Juergens all added in one hit each to the cause. Despite all the hits the Tigers fell in their fourth consecutive game but when you look closer at each contest, there’s as much hope for the postseason as if there were wins instead of losses. Over the span of the first half of the season, the Tigers have acquired and maintained a batting average with balls in play at or just above .300. Tuesday night the continued as the Tigers posted a .347 mark with balls in play, something that has head coach Jason Book still viewing ADM as right on track.

“We may have a bit of a losing skid going on right now but that’s not an accurate resemblance of what this team has been doing lately,” said Book. “We’ve been putting up consistent hitting but it’s just been one little thing here and there that has us avoiding the win. We’ve done everything but hang the W in the win column recently so I’m not worried at all. We’re making the hits count and that’s been one of our main goals all season long.”

The Tigers have been just shy of coming up with what could have been a four-game winning streak heading into Tuesday’s game as the last three losses have been decided by one run while the last four games have accounted for four out of the six total one-run contests ADM has been involved with this season. ADM has also picked up at least ten hits in three of the past four contests and currently rests with ten games this season consisting of ten hits or more.

“We’re seeing the ball well for the most part,” started Book. “That’s a big part of it, we’re picking up what the pitch is out of the pitcher’s hand and knowing what to do with it. That’s been a big reason for the improved hitting this season overall.”

It indeed has been an improved season complete with the most ten hit ball games than the past three seasons have yielded individually.

As for the rest of Tuesday’s action, the hometown Tigers picked up their first run of the game in the bottom of the second after already down 5-0. Tate Stine-Smith’s first of two hits is what put ADM up on the scoreboard first while a sacrifice groundout by Logan Crannell in the seventh gave the Tigers their second of two runs.

On the mound, it just wasn’t the night ADM had hoped for giving up six earned runs on nine hits and seven walks which marks one of the highest single-game marks of the season for the Tigers. Jake Larson, normally one of ADM’s more tried and true pitchers went just over one inning of work and gave up five of the six earned runs by Carroll while giving up six hits and three walks.

The loss for ADM puts the Tigers at a record of 8-9, their first losing mark since beginning the season 0-2. They will look to bring back their winning ways when they welcome in Class 4A’s Indianola Thursday, June 27 with first pitch to kick off the game at 7:30 p.m.