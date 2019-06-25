Offense was hard to come by Monday night between the Class 4A second-ranked Tigers and the Winterset Huskies.

Just eleven hits total made up the contest in which host Winterset came out on top 2-1. The Tigers limited the Huskies to just four hits in the contest but two solo home runs by Winterset were enough. It marked just the first time all season junior hurler Abbie Hlas has given up a pair of home runs.

That still didn’t take away from what was a strong game from Hlas inside the circle with just four hits allowed, two earned runs, all while striking out eight batters through six innings of work which still eclipsed her strikeouts per game average.

Offensively the Tigers belted out seven hits including a pair of hits from Morgan Meyer. The junior totaled a single and a double and in the process drove in the only run for the Tigers. ADM also had a double from freshman Olivia Tollari which marked her third double earned on the year.

The loss drops the Tiger record to 20-4 on the year and a chance to redeem that loss will come tonight as the Tigers take on a doubleheader against Carroll from Tiger Field in Adel. First game will start with first pitch at 5:30 p.m.