A triumph over a top-ranked opponent revealed Boone’s potential.

It proved the Toreadors are capable of beating any other softball team on any given day the rest of this season.

“It was the best feeling in the world,” first-year coach Erica White said after last Wednesday’s 6-5 victory over ADM of Adel, which was then No. 1 in Class 4-A. “To pull off a win over their number one pitcher… just shows the fight that the girls have and how much they wanted to win.”

Boone entered this week ranked No. 14, with a 15-8 record.

Only a rainy weekend, which led to the cancellation of a home event at the DMACC complex, prevented the Toreadors from extending their success.

“We are seeing the ball and connecting and executing when we need to bring runners in,” White said. “It’s just a matter of the rain not coming, so we can keep putting the good things together.”

Boone dropped a game to ADM 10-0, but earned a split by rallying for runs in the fifth and seventh innings of the nightcap.

Victoria Lewis delivered the game-winning hit after Emma Dighton ignited a two-out rally by reaching base.

Lewis’ drive to left-center field resulted in her second hit of the game. Laena Solverson also had a couple hits.

Dighton and Emily Ades continue to set the standard for Boone.

Dighton carries a .508 batting average with nine home runs and 26 runs-batted in. She also has a 7-5 pitching record with a 3.61 earned-run average.

Ades is batting .427 with 12 doubles. She is 6-3 in the pitching circle with a 4.93 ERA.

“There definitely is a chemistry,” White said of the duo. “And then, it also really helps that both of them have a pitcher’s mindset, so they know how to help each other out with different situations.

“Just having that strong connection on and off the field helps other girls see the connection they have, and producing runs together.”

Lewis is among those adding to the Toreadors momentum.

The sophomore is hitting .410 with a .500 on-base percentage. She’s also a defensive anchor in center field.

“Especially where she is in the lineup, she knows that she’s got to bring in runners,” White said of Lewis. “She’s an athlete who asks questions, ‘How can I do this? Or, how can I adjust this?’

“I think that shows the maturity of her wanting to step up and help her teammates out.”

Ellen Castle is batting .367 with 15 stolen bases in 16 attempts. Solverson is carrying a .347 average with nine doubles and 14 RBIs.

Zoey Hightshoe adds even more depth to a talented sophomore class, playing catcher and batting .284 with five doubles and three home runs.

Boone, which boasts a team batting average of .350, followed the upset of ADM with a 14-2 rout of Perry.

Castle, Ades and Hightshoe all collected two hits. Dighton had three hits, including two doubles.

Ades was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits through five innings.

The Toreadors were slated to play at Newton on Tuesday and Carroll on Wednesday. They host Carlisle on Friday.