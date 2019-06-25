In continuation of their dominating season, the Waukee High School softball team captured two more wins Monday night in a doubleheader sweep over visiting Fort Dodge 8-6 and 6-2.

Waukee combined for 20 hits 14 runs across both games as the Class 5A top-ranked Warriors improved their overall record to 25-2. It marked the seventh doubleheader sweep this season for the Lady Warriors and the 22nd time they have collected six runs or more in a single contest.

In their first contest, the 8-6 victory, the Warriors collected eleven hits with four individuals earning multi-hit games including senior Jayln Yaukovitz who blasted two doubles and brought home two runs which now gives her 28 for the season. Heidi Wheeler also produced a pair of RBI’s while also swiping her team-leading 26th base of the 2019 campaign.

Inside the circle, Molly Jacobson went six strong innings and gave up just seven hits and three earned runs while picking up three strikeouts. She shared the pitching duties with sophomore Elly Bates who gave up just two hits and no earned runs while striking out two batters.

Bates then took the mound for the other contest and went the full seven innings and gave up just five hits while striking out three batters, giving her a team-leading 65 strikeouts on the season. As for the offensive side of things, Jacobsen led the way with a perfect game with three hits in three at-bats complete with two RBI’s and her team-leading sixth home run of the season.

The Warriors are one of just 14 teams in the entire state to yield a record of two losses or less. They continue their run on Wednesday, June 26 when they travel to Valley High School for a top two match-up against the Tigers. The first of Waukee’s two losses came against the Lady Tigers. It will be a match-up for the ages as both teams have split their respective season series against each other in each of the past three seasons.