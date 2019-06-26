The postseason path is officially now set for the Van Meter baseball team with the official release of the IHSAA distric pairings.

With their record of 18-3 as of June 25, the sixth ranked Bulldogs have earned a first round bye within th District 14 field that includes conference foes West Central Valley (3-20), ACGC (2-20), Panorama (10-8), Mount Ayr (6-4), and Interstate-35 (10-10). The set up presents what seems to be a rather east path for the Bulldogs as the rest of the field yields a combined record of 31-62. What’s more is that the Bulldogs themselves have amassed a 6-0 record against the field and has in match-ups with four out of the five teams, outscored the field 79-5 throughout the regular season.

As of Tuesday, June 25 the Bulldogs have shown themselves to be quite the dominating team with six shutout victories and ten wins having allowed two runs or fewer. The Bulldogs currently average just over 9.5 hits per game and just over 9.4 runs per contest. Their 201 hits are sixth most within the Class 2A field while their 198 total runs scored ranks seventh in all of Class 2A.

Van Meter baseball will be searching for their seventh consecutive district championship. That path will begin on Tuesday, July 16 with Van Meter hosting the round one winner of West Central Valley and Mount Ayr beginning at 7 p.m. Should they win they would then move onto the district title match Saturday, July 20 also held in Van Meter at 7 p.m.