For those worried that the stellar atheletic career that is Rancy Freeman was coming to a close, worry no more. Effective Thursday, June 20, the Dallas Center-Grimes senior officially kept his athletic career in continuation after signing to run track and field for Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa Iowa.

The multi-sport phenom has been quite impactful for a variety of sports across his tenure at Dallas Center-Grimes High School but the sport of track and field held a slight stronger calling. Freeman did top the entire Class 3A field in the state of Iowa in 2019 for his 100 meter dash abilities. That year no one proved faster at the state meet as Freeman captured a time of 10.88 seconds. Freeman has been a conistent figure inside the Class 3A top 25 runners within the 100 meter dash his entire tenure at DC-G. Each of the past three seasons Freeman has found himself top 12 or better within the entire Class 3A field while also finding himself a top 25 100 meter dash runner in all four seasons. Unfortunately for Freeman in his senior season, injuries hampered what was thought to be a repeat title in the 100. Even with that said, Freeman still caught the attention of the entire state of Iowa by clocking in a 100 meter dash time of 11.06 seconds set during his second straight trake Relays on May 26.

“Rancy is definately one of those athletes who builds himself up each and every season and shows vast improvment year in and year out,” said first year head track coach Jordan Sump. “As a freshman the coaches could tell he had a nack for having the right technique and was extremely coachable, two qualities that elite level athletes have. Rancy is definately capable of going even higher.”

Out of all the places Freeman’s talent could have taken him, a start at Indian Hills has the feel of a perfect fit for Freeman, something coach Sump spoke on.

“Throughout the process Rancy fell in love with the coaches and atmosphere at Indian Hills,” said Sump. “Despite what some people may think there’s a lot that goes into the mindset of track and field and with Rancy being an athlete who loves to take things in and learn new ways to improve, it was pretty much a match made in heaven.”

Rancy’s ability to take his game to a whole new level is something that has followed him throughout his time at DC-G as coaches of other sports can attest to.

“Rancy is a technical kind of athlete,” began head boys soccer coach Collin Lane. “He learns something and gets it to a point that it’s no longer a thought, but an instinct and that can be extremely difficult to accomplish.”

Freeman will join up with Indian Hills Community College for their next competitive season with a lot of excitment. As for a potential entrance into a higher level down the road, the door may be open but it’s all about the Falcons in the near future.

“If the opportunity arises in the future it may be a thought worth pursuing but for now Rancy is all in on Indian Hills and bettering himself through an amazing track and field program,” began coach Sump. “If there’s one thing Rancy has definatly taken with him, it’s that you can’t forget about the present when thinking about the future.”

Freeman will indeed join a strong track and field program that set several school records in 2019 alone and proved to be very strong at the JNCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in New Mexico.