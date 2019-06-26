It has been quite the ride for former Dallas Center-Grimes pitching phenom Tyler Peyton and recently, that ride included a promotion. Earlier this week the Chicago Cubs prospect was moved up from high Single-A ball with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to the Double-A affiliate, the Tennessee Smokies.

Peyton, a long time Cubs fan has been extremely thrilled to be a part of an organization he grew up idolizing.

“I was drafted initially by the Cincinnati Reds and while I’m greatful for their interest in me, to be a part of the best organization in baseball (Chicago Cubs) was a dream come true that I just couldn’t pass up.”

His call up came just before the calender turned to a new week and with it came a lot of excitment for not just Tyler himself but individuals like his father and current DC-G head coach Byron Peyton.

“It’s really exciting from a parent’s perspective when you see your children succeed,” said Peyton. “The main goal has always been to keep improving to the point of promotion and hopefully a shot in the big leagues. He’s working hard and it’s fun to see things paying off.”

It’s been a great continuation of what has been a strong baseball career for Peyton dating back to his days at Iowa Central Community College. There he was dubbed first-team all-region posting a 1.69 ERA and then proceeded to move up the ranks to the University of Iowa for three years where he earned two All-Big Ten Tournament team nominations. He had his versatility showcased when he was honored with a third-team All-Amereican selection by both D1Baseball.com and the NCBWA as a utility player. He then was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the

So far during his current stint in the minor leagues, Peyton has accumulated an ERA of 3.81through just over 101 innings pitched. Through the last two minor leagu seasons in Singl-A ball, Peyton has averaged just over seven strikeouts per nine innings. More on Tyler’s promotion to come in future sports pages.