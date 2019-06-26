A big four run fourth inning helped to propel Van Meter softball team to victory Tuesday, June 25 in a road trip to Des Moines Christian.

Those four runs helped the Bulldogs hold off a late Des Moines Christian comeback and keep Van Meter just a few games back of West Central Activities Conference leader Pleasantville in the conference standings. The Bulldogs picked up their 15th conference victory of the season by besting the Lady Lions 8-4 Tuesday night.

Power was abound for Van Meter as the Bulldogs blasted ten hits which included one triple and three home runs. One of those home runs came from leadoff extraordinaire Meagan Blomgren who ended the night very productively going 2-for-3 at the plate with both tallies coming from extra base hits. Blomgren blasted her conference best seventh triple of the season while also blasting a conference third best sixth home run of the season. Not surprisingly, the current winning streak set forth by the Bulldogs have also come with Blomgren riding a four game hitting streak.

All three of Van Meter’s home runs came from individual with big games including fellow senior Abby Archer who made the most out of her four trips to the plate with two walks, one home run, and thus one run driven in. Blomgren power continued on as eighth grader Macy Blomgren knocked in a three run home run for her on only hit of the contest. Other big time batting performances included sophomore Molly Blomgren who stole one base while going 2-for-3 at the plate complete with one walk. Freshman Shea Rhodes took home a perfect batting performance going 3-for-3 at the plate and driving in her 24th RBI of the 2019 campaign.

Inside the circle, Haley Forret picked up the win, her team best ninth win of the season after seven strong innings of work giving up just seven hits and three earned runs while striking out one batter.

Overall, the Bulldogs improve their record to 19-8 and will seek to improve on that mark with games against Interstate-35 and Madrid with a tournament on Saturday to round out the week.