In a chance to tack on two more conference victories, the Van Meter baseball team came through Thursday night sweeping Madrid in a doubleheader 6-1 and 7-1.

Those 13 total runs came on 14 total hits for the Bulldogs and hit .290 as a team across both contests. On a night where Madrid employed a few interesting tactics like the shift, the Bulldogs still rose to the top, something that really stuck with head coach Eben Baumhover.

“One thing that really makes this team great is their ability to adapt to a situation both mentally and physically,” began Baumhover. “Madrid had a shift against us and while it may have taken a little bit to adjust, this team did adjust by strategizing and then executing.”

The fifth, sixth and seventh innings are where the Bulldogs did most of their damage collecting eleven of their 13 runs alone. In game one, the Bulldogs were matched by Madrid to start the scoring in the fourth inning courtesy of a sacrifice fly RBY by Jacob Blomgren. The sophomore then added to the cause by opening up the sixth inning with another sacrifice fly RBI to score Brett Berg. Bryce Cole’s lone hit of game one was effective as it drove in one more run. Jacob Blomgren would end up having quite the game which was capped off with his third and fourth RBI’s of the game on a seeing-eye single to left field. Junior Anthony Potthoff would also collect an RBI to round out the Bulldog scoring.

On the mound, Zach Pleggenkuhle was the only one needed for all seven innings worth of action. Through 101 pitches thrown, the sophomore allowed just four hits and tossed three strikeouts (all swinging). It was another fine start by Pleggenkuhle who has now allowed just 17 hits and seven earned runs through 25 innings pitched.

“The goal was just to keep them off balance by mixing up my pitches and that’s what I felt happened in game one,” said Pleggenkuhle.

The plan certainly worked as 57 percent of Pleggenkuhle’s pitches to begin an at-bat were deemed strikes with a very efficient approach as the sophomore had only two innings where he threw 16 or more pitches.

“Zach is a true competitor,” said Baumhover. “He may not have had his best stuff out there on the mound today but you couldn’t tell by the way he battled back. He’s an exceptional talent who will only get better as he gets older.”

Pleggenkuhle transferred his pitching dominance to the hitting side of things in game two and joined Jacob Blomgren as the two Bulldog batters to acquire multi-hit games in the second contest of the night. The team as a whole earned seven hits but the scoring action didn’t pick up again until late in the contest. The Bulldogs found themselves down 1-0 following a bases-loaded walk in the third but then rallied in the fourth to tie the game at one, courtesy of Spencer Lamb’s 21st RBI of the season.

Once tied, the Bulldogs never looked back posting up three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings on six of their seven total hits. It was a combination of mental and physical skill that got Van Meter back on track as Pleggenkuhle went on to explain following the game two win.

“They had shifted on us which was rather new and we at first were either hitting into the shift or weak fly balls,” began Pleggenkuhle. “Come the fifth and sixth innings we took what we had learned through the first four innings and just started sitting back with a more patient approach. We started to realize we had to battle the shift and we just kept on plugging away and forced the pitchers’ pitch count to go up and get him out of the game.”

The fifth inning is where Bulldog fans rested a little easier which all began with a bases-clearing three-run double by Brett Berg (his 29th, 30th, and 31 RBI’s of the season) to give Van Meter the lead.

“What Brett was able to do in that fifth inning was great and rather than a hope, that’s become an expectation for him,” said Baumhover after the game. “He’s a real talent with the bat and he once again proved it tonight.”

Zach Pleggenkuhle brought his RBI total to 20 on the season after his single drove in two runs to begin the seventh inning scoring. Cody Coffman drove in one run as well to complete the scoring for the Bulldogs.

Across both games the Bulldogs were efficient when they needed it the most, batting over .300 in both contests with runners in scoring position while touching up a collective two-game average of hitting .304 on balls in play.

The win now moves the Bulldog baseball team to 20-3 overall on the season which continues to put them squarely on top of the West Central Activities Conference field with 18 of those wins coming in conference play alone. Their next competitive action will come tonight as they step up a class to take on the Blue Jays of Bondurant-Farrar beginning with first pitch at 7 p.m. from Bondurant-Farrar middle school.