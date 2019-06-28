It was another dominant outing for the Van Meter softball team Thursday, June 27 as the Bulldogs combined for 31 total hits and 24 total runs in a doubleheader sweep over conference foe Madrid.

It was an outing that brought Van Meter closer to a conference title for a second straight season in a 10-0 game one win followed by a 14-0 game two victory. Future Simpson College star Meagan Blomgren was on fire across both games collecting six hits, one home run, and three RBI’s. Four of those hits came in the 10-0 game one win and accounted for the cycle as the senior struck for a single, a double, a triple, and her seventh home run of the season. After both games, Blomgren now has 30 extra base hits, the most within the West Central Activities Conference.

“Meagan was on fire tonight,” said head coach Josh Flaws. “She really kept her swing level and with her quick hands, it was unbeatable tonight.”

Meagan helped the team deliver 16 total hits and eight total extra-base hits as four batters had multi-hit games. Haley Forret, fellow senior, was another individual who blasted a multi-hit game which included a double and team game-high three runs batted in. A pair of RBI’s also came from freshman Maia Abrahamson and senior Abby Archer.

Most of the runs came in the first two innings including a four-run first and a two-run second inning. One run in the third and fourth innings along with a two-run sixth inning rounded out the game one scoring.

Inside the circle, Haley Forret picked up the win tossing three strikeouts and allowing just four hits through 41 pitches thrown. Forret now yields 36 strikeouts on 57 total innings pitched.

Game two also presented a plethora of offense especially early on as all 14 runs came within the first two innings. A five-run first and a nine-run second ended the game in abbreviated fashion. There were six batters who ended the game with multi-hit contests as the Bulldogs as a team blasted 15 hits in game two. Meagan Blomgren, Maia Abrahamson, Haley Forret, Mackenzie Blomgren, Shea Rhodes, and Macy Blomgren all captured two-hit games while senior Abby Archer recorded a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate giving her five total hits across the two games. Her three-hit performance in game two yielded four runs batted in on a single and a pair of doubles. Archer now has 13 doubles on the season, the second-best mark on the Bulldog roster. Macy Blomgren also had a strong night highlighted by game two where her two hits resulted in four RBI’s that now give the soon to be freshman 15 total on the year.

What made Macy’s night even more impressive was her pitching performance added on in which she picked up five strikeouts in relief in game one followed by a four-strikeout performance through just two innings in the second contest.

With the pair of wins, the Bulldogs improve their overall record to 22-8 while improving their conference mark to 16-3. That now sets the Bulldogs up for a potential second straight conference crown since conference leading Pleasantville dropped their second conference game of the season to land 16-2 in conference play. Ultimately, the conference crown will likely be decided on Monday, July 2 as the Bulldogs welcome in said Pleasantville for their last home contest of the regular season.