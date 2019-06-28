New London High School ended its losing streak at nine games by upsetting West Burlington-Notre Dame, 4-1, in a Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division game at New London Thursday night.

New London never trailed. Ashlyn McSorley's two-run double in the fourth inning gave the Tigers the lead. New London added a run in the fifth and another in the sixth. WB-ND scored its run in the seventh.

Marah Hartrick singled and doubled in three at-bats for New London. Layney Loyd had an RBI. Addyson Kellen led WB-ND with two singles in three trips. Chloe Heitmeier was the winning pitcher, giving up one earned run. She scattered eight hits and two walks and struck out three in seven innings. Lauren Summers suffered the loss. She gave up four earned runs on seven hits and two walks. She struck out 11 Tigers in six innings.

New London (8-12) hosts Winfield-Mount Union Wednesday. West Burlington-Notre Dame (18-8) plays Durant and Mid-Prairie at Wellman Saturday.

NO. 10 PLEASANT VALLEY 11-13, BURLINGTON 1-5: No. 10 (Class 5A) Pleasant Valley swept Burlington in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at Bettendorf.

In the first game, Alivia Fawcett had two hits for Burlington and Makaylin Powers doubled. Adessa Brandenburg was the losing pitcher. In the second game, Lydia Allen-Barnes and Kayla Norton led the Grayhounds with two hits each. Powers hit a home run and was the losing pitcher.

Burlington (16-14, 4-10 MAC) hosts Central Lee in a doubleheader Saturday. Pleasant Valley improved to 19-10 (10-4).

NO. 2 L-M 3, WAPELLO 2: Four Falcons had two hits each and second-ranked (Class 3A) Louisa-Muscatine squeaked past Wapello in a North Division game at Letts.

McKenna Hohenadel, Hailey Sanders, Maddie Mashek and Brynn Jeambey each had two hits. Katie Hearn and Kylee Sanders both doubled for L-M. Freshman Serah Shafter homered and had two RBIs for Wapello.

Louisa-Muscatine (27-2) plays Central Lee at Donnellson today. Wapello (14-12) ended its regular season. The Arrows host Cardinal July 10 in the Class 2A regional tournament.

BLOODHOUNDS TOP 2 FOES: Fort Madison beat Davis County, 5-1, and Central Lee, 9-6, at Donnellson. Davis County topped Central Lee, 4-3.

Against Davis County, Kylee Cashman led Fort Madison with three singles in three trips. Vanessa Golowach went 0-for-2, but she finished with three RBIs. Cassie Powers was the winning pitcher with a four-hitter. Against Central Lee, Logan Johnson went 3-for-4 and Allison Helmick and Powers had two hits each. Katelyn Dennis was the winning pitcher in relief. Meghan Hopp had two singles and a double for Central Lee. Macy Watkins had two RBIs.

Andrea Benner led Central Lee against Davis County with two singles in four trips. Zoe Eschman doubled for the Hawks.

Fort Madison (10-14) plays Northeast Goose Lake at Maquoketa Saturday. Central Lee (5-15) hosts No. 2 (Class 3A) Louisa-Muscatine (27-2) in Senior Night today.

PEKIN 11, MEDIAPOLIS 0: Pekin blanked the Bullettes in a six-inning North Division game at Mediapolis.

Olivia Moehle doubled for Mediapolis and Jayde Eberhardt singled. Moehle was the losing pitcher.

Mediapolis (0-22) plays Highland at Riverside Monday. Pekin improved to 14-11.

NO. 12 MOUNT PLEASANT 6-2, WASHINGTON 5-12: The 12th-ranked (Class 4A) Panthers split a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant (15-6) plays at Ottumwa today. Washington is 14-6.

DANVILLE 5, CARDINAL 4: The Bears edged the Comets in a South Division game at Danville.

Danville (7-11) plays Central Lee at Donnellson Monday. Cardinal is 10-10.

W-MU 5, LONE TREE 1: Winfield-Mount Union won a North Division game at Lone Tree.

W-MU (14-8) hosts Danville Tuesday. Lone Tree dipped to 8-13.

PREP BASEBALL

PLEASANT VALLEY 8-11, BURLINGTON 7-1: Pleasant Valley swept the Grayhounds in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at Bettendorf.

Taylor Bunton and Tyson Powers each had two hits for Burlington in the first game. Bunton doubled and Powers had two RBIs. Burlington led 7-4 through six and one-half innings. Powers took the loss in relief. In the second game, Bunton went 2-for-2 and Brock Dengler was the losing pitcher.

Burlington slipped to 10-14 (7-7 MAC). The Grayhounds play a MAC doubleheader at Bettendorf Monday. Pleasant Valley improved to 14-10 (10-4).

WAPELLO 11, L-M 5: Aiden Housman and Joel Chaney both went 3-for-5 to lead Wapello past Louisa-Muscatine in a North Division game at Letts.

Tate Kronfeldt, Keaton Mitchell and Evan Ross each had two hits for the Indians. Brenton Ross, Chaney, Evan Ross and Housman each doubled. Ross had three RBIs and Housman and Chase Witte each had two. For Louisa-Muscatine, Chase Kruse and Michael Danz both went 2-for-4. Kruse doubled.

Wapello (7-14) plays Notre Dame at Burlington today. Louisa-Muscatine (4-12) plays Central Lee at Donnellson today.