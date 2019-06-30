MIDDLETOWN — It had been nearly four years since John Schulz last won a Sprint Invaders feature race at his home track at 34 Raceway.

It had been over a year since Schulz had won a Sprint Invaders feature race anywhere.

All of which made Schulz's victory in the 25-lap Sprint Invaders feature race at 34 Raceway all the more special.

Schulz caught a break when early leader Kaley Gharst's car had mechanical issues, forcing him to the infield. Schulz then survived a dual with Carson McCarl and Brayden Gaylord to end his drought.

"We needed one bad. We went to Eldon a couple weeks ago and really struggled," Schulz said. "It was great tonight. The car worked good and the motor worked good. This place had me snakebitten for a few years, so it was nice to get back here and get a win."

Also winning feature races at the 3/8-mile high-banked oval dirt track were Dennis LaVeine in IMCA modifieds, Brian Tipps in mini-haulers, Matt Ryan in IMCA late models and Austen Becerra in IMCA sport modifieds.

Schulz and Gharst traded the lead in the early stages of the Sprint Invaders feature before Gharst used a slide job in the third and fourth turns of the seventh lap to grab the lead.

Gharst looked set to run away with the win when his car broke and he was forced to the infield.

Schulz regained the lead on the restart, then had to fend off one final charge by Gaylordon a late restart to claim the win.

"We were a second-place car all night. The 50 car (Kaley Gharst) was just better than us. We could stay with him, but getting him back was going to be tough. In that last restart we loaded up really bad and I let all those guys have a chance there. I knew going into one it was a melee. I took the middle. (Gaylord) got a good restart and he drove right by us. The old man had to get up on the wheel a little bit. It's still fun," Schulz said. "We needed a win. It's been a while. We've been struggling. (Gebhardt) ran a hell of a race. Carson (McCarl) ran a hell of a race. We're going to take it. That's for sure."

LaVeine, a veteran driver, had had nothing but bad luck at 34 Raceway this season. Three times he raced at the track. Three times he failed to make it to the end of the feature.

LaVeine's luck changed on this night. Early leader John Oliver, Jr., left the race on the eighth lap, leaving LaVeine in the lead. LaVeine pulled away, then held off a late charge from Chris Zogg to win the 20-lap feature.

"I was missing one and two a little bit. I was overdriving it. I needed to slow down a little bit. But you don't know where they're at," LaVeine said. "The car got loose on me (Friday night at Lee County Speedway). We're still playing around with the setup. It was awesome tonight. We did some changing today and it was better than it has been."

Tipps was ready to hang up his racing gear after last year, but his wife and kids talked him into trying a mini-hauler.

Tipps, who was the promoter at CJ Speedway from 2009-12, came all the way from the back to win the 12-lap feature.

"Going to the back early on is tough, working your way back up through the field. I kept a pretty clean nose through the field and was able to get the win," Tipps said. "My wife and my kids talked me into it. I was ready to retire and be done with it, but they talked me into doing this. I'm glad I did."

Matt Ryan won the Slocum 50 back in 2011 at 34 Raceway. That was his only feature win at his favorite track until Saturday. Ryan led the 25-lap IMCA late model feature from start to finish, fending off challenges from Tommy Elston, Sam Halstead, Tom Darbyshire and Jay Johnson for the win.

"This is my favorite place to race. This is only the second time I've won here and I've raced here a whole lot. I won the Slocum 50 here. That was the most emotional and biggest win of my life and it always will be," Ryan said. "My crew chief sets the car up. We came in from the heat race and we had some issues with the transmission and he said, 'Don't worry about the transmission. I'll get the car good enough it won't matter.'"

Becerra zipped to the front on the second lap of the 15-lap IMCA sport modifieds feature and never looked back, pulling away from Sean Wyett for the win.

"It got a little hairy there at the beginning. I kind of struggled (Friday night at Lee County Speedway) and I worked on it a little bit, made some changes and the car was pretty good tonight," Becerra said. "I made the car fee up enough to where I could get around the bottom. I ran the heat race on the bottom. I didn't know what the track was going to do. I came out right before the feature and I saw it was blowing off so I had to change some stuff up. It worked out pretty good. I was able to maneuver around wherever."

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SPRINT INVADERSS

Feature results — 1. John Schulz; 2. Carson McCarl; 3. Brayden Gaylord; 4. Josh Schneiderman; 5. Colten Fisher; 6. Jon Agan; 7. Tanner Gebhardt; 8. Daniel Bergquist; 9. Dustin Selvege; 10. Harold Pohren. B-Main winner — Gebhardt. Shake-up dash winner — McCarl. Heat winners — Gaylord, McCarl and Pohren.

IMCA LATE MODELS

Feature results — 1. Matt Ryan, Davenport; 2. Tommy Elston, Keokuk; 3. Jay Johnson, West Burlington; 4. Sam Halstead, New London; 5. Tom Darbyshire, Morning Sun; 6. Jared Miller, Iowa City; 7. Mike Smith, Burlington; 8. Ron Boyse, Kalona; 9. Ray Raker, Danville; 10. Brandon Queen, Keokuk. Heat winners — Ryan and Elston.

IMCA MODIFIEDS

Feature results — 1. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington; 2. Chris Zogg, New Liberty; 3. Bruce Hanford, Davenport; 4. Dean McGee, Galesburg, Ill.; 5. Brandon Rothzen, Gladstone, Ill.; 6. Cody Bauman, Eureka, Ill.; 7. Milo Veloz, Colona, Ill.; 8. Jeff Waterman, Quincy, Ill.; 9. Mitch Boles, New London; 10. John Oliver, Jr., Danville. Heat winners — Oliver and Zogg.

IMCA SPORT MODIFIEDS

Feature results — 1. Austen Becerra, Carthage, Ill.; 2. Sean Wyett, Danville; 3. Chris Burke, Altoona; 4. Tom Bowling, Jr., Danvillep 5. Kevin Goben, Sherrard, Ill.; 6. Ronald Kibbe, Mount Pleasant; 7. Ryan Miller, Carman, Ill.; 8. Logan Veloz, Colona, Ill.; 9. Drayton Schanfish, no hometown listed. Heat winners — Kibbe and Bowling.

MINI-HAULERS

Feature results — 1. Brian Tipps, Wapello; 2. John Helenthal, Burlington; 3. Billy Stanford, Wapello; 4. Jacob Ruble, Mount Pleasant; 5. Drake Fenton, Burlington; 6. Jack Broeg, Burlington; 7. Ryan White, Burlington; 8. Lance Applegarth, no hometown listed; 9. Jerad Ruble, Mount Pleasant; 10. Jason Ruble, Fort Madison. Heat winners — Tipps.