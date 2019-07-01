It was an offensive explosion to wrap up the week for the Van Meter baseball team Friday night as they bested Class 3A foe Bondurant-Farrar 14-2 on the road.

“We just need to stay calm at the plate and stay patient, that way we won’t cause any problems,” said head coach Eben Baumhover before the road trip.

Stay calm they sure did as the Bulldogs blasted ten hits while allowing just four for the Blue Jays in a contest that only made it five innings. Brett Berg and Anthony Potthoff led the way offensively totaling two hits apiece and four of the 11 runs batted in for the game. In total eight Bulldog batters recorded at least one hit including Jack Pettit who’s lone hit of the game kicked off the scoring in the second inning on a bases clearing RBI double. Pettit was later brought in after Cody Coffman reached on a Blue Jay error.

Jacob Blomgren had a big night as well driving in three runs, two of which came on a sacrifice ground-out in the third inning which helped the Bulldogs break open a 5-0 lead early. Part of the three RBI night for junior Anthony Potthoff came in the fourth inning where a bases-loaded single added on to a Spencer Lamb RBI double and an error to bulk up that lead 9-2 heading into the fifth inning of action. What really salted away the game for the Bulldogs was the very next inning where they posted up a five spot courtesy of an RBI single by Brett Berg, a scoring error during Jacob Blomgren’s at-bat, two errors and an Anthony Potthoff RBI single. That gave Van Meter a 14-2 lead which they would hold on to for the eventual win.

On the mound for the Bulldogs, Jackson Wilcox picked up his first win of the season after four strong innings of work. His night consisted of two strikeouts, just one walk allowed and a mere three hits given up.

Along with the win for Wilcox, the Bulldogs as a team picked up their 21st victory of the season. They now hold a 21-3 overall record with a 5-2 mark in non-conference play.

Next up for the Bulldogs will be a home match-up against Roland-Story tonight, doubleheader style. First pitch gets things started at 5:30 p.m.