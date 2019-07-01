A nine-run sixth inning was just what the doctor ordered Friday, June 28 as Waukee baseball downed Des Moines Lincoln by an 11-3 final.

The Warriors blasted twelve hits in the win which included two doubles and three individuals with multi-hit games. It didn’t take long for the Warriors to get on the scoreboard as a two-run first inning had them up on top early 2-0. Lincoln answered back with a run in the second and third innings to tie things up before taking their only lead of the game in the fifth 3-2.

The Warriors then answered with their largest single-inning scoring output of the season with nine runs. That helped to vault the Warriors to an 11-3 lead which they held through the end of the game for the eventual victory. Juniors Jalen Martinez, Mitch Randall, and senior Carson Schau all had two or more hits including Schau’s 3-for-3 night complete with one RBI and one stolen base. That officially gave Schau a four-game hitting streakFellow senior Jacob Goyke made the most out of his base hit with a bases-clearing single driving in three runs.

On the mound, senior Cole Kaufman went the distance with seven innings pitched striking out one of his season-high seven batters while walking just three and allowing just four hits.

The Warriors will be back in action today as they take on Mason City at home in doubleheader action with game one first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.