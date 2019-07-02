PEORIA, Ill. — Harrison Wenson scored on a groundout in the second inning, leading the Burlington Bees to a 4-1 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Monday.

The play started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Bees a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Francisco Del Valle scored on a passed ball and Justin Jones scored on a groundout.

The Chiefs cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Brady Whalen hit an RBI single, bringing home Delvin Perez.

The Bees tacked on another run in the seventh when Alvaro Rubalcaba hit a solo home run.

Eduardo Del Rosario (1-1) got the win in relief while Peoria starter Colin Schmid (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Burlington improved to 6-3 against Peoria this season.