If Larry Heath had his druthers, his Burlington High School softball team would never play another doubleheader.

The Grayhounds, it seems, as just snakebitten in the second games of twinbills.

The latest case in point came Monday night. BS played well in the first game of its Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader against Davenport West, riding the three-hit pitching of Adessa Brandenburg to a 5-3 win at Wagner Field.

In the second game, the Grayhounds fell behind early, left the bases loaded three times and had several hard-hit balls right at Falcons in a 7-0 West shutout.

BHS is now 7-9 in the second games of doubleheaders this season, with one twinbill remaining in the regular-season finale July 8 at Davenport Central.

BHS just seems to be snakebitten in the second games of doubleheaders, no matter how hard they play or what they try.

"Second games .. we've done a lot of talking about it. We seem to lose focus," Heath said. "I think the biggest issue comes down to the fact that we're either trying to hard or we're not staying with the fundamentals that we need to have and trying to put the ball in play."

West (15-15 overall, 8-8 MAC) scored three runs in each of the first and third innings of the nightcap, chasing BHS starting pitcher Makaylin Powers after three innings. All six of the runs were unearned, thanks to a pair of BHS errors in each inning.

BHS (18-16, 5-11), on the other hand, left the bases loaded in each of the first two innings, each time popping out to end the threat. The Grayhounds popped up nine times against the Falcons after 19 in the second game of Saturday's 2-1, nine-inning loss to Central Lee.

"That's one of the things we talked about. We had seven runners on in three innings we've got to be able to get a hit and make something happen. They did that to us. That's the difference. I think they only had three earned runs. From that point it's disappointing. We should have done a better job of fielding the ball," Heath said. We're popping the ball up a lot. That's kind of what happened to us against Central Lee in the second game. You don't make the defense work very hard if that is going on."

Katie Baltisberger pitched the final four innings in relief, allowing just one run on three hits to keep her team within striking distance.

"I thought Katie Baltisberger came in the second game and pitched well. It's been a little while since she's had an opportunity to pitch at the varsity level because she's been playing right field and other positions. I thought she did a nice job coming in and at least giving us a chance if we were going to be able to score some runs," Heath said.

BHS twice hit into double plays in the second game, but turned a nifty twin-killing of its own with shortstop Bryanna Mehaffy, second baseman Brandenburg and first baseman Megan Topping.

Brandenburg was in control for most of the first game, overcoming some deep counts — she worked a full count on nine times. She scattered three hits, two coming in the third inning when West scored three times to cut the BHS lead to 4-3.

"That's usually the way it is. She doesn't give up a lot of hits, but she was able to come back, get herself under control in some of those situations and get herself out of it," Heath said. "With Adessa, she had some pretty good pitches and they were called balls. That was frustrating a little bit, but she worked through it and kept her composure. She got down on the count a few times, but she was able to come back."

BHS responded with an insurance run in the bottom of the third. Brandenburg singled with one out. Courtesy runner Brynn Casady raced to third on a double by Carley McGinity and scampered home on a groundout by Baltisberger.

"In that inning ... those are innings where you can't let them score more than one or two runs. I think the key thing was we were able to keep the lead and we were able to come back and score a run in the bottom of the third. That was pretty important to be able to do that to get the win," Heath said.

Powers said a record in the second inning of the opener. Her towering solo home run to right field was her ninth of the season, breaking the single-season record of eight set by Emily Bloomer in 2017.

"I finally found contact with the ball enough to where I could put it over. I have been working really hard in the offseason to get ready for Iowa State. I guess the strength put it over the fence," Powers said. "I definitely saw the ball well today. It's when you see the ball so well that you see the spin and you see everything. That's what I saw tonight. I saw the spin."

After a single game against Class 3A's second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine on Tuesday for Senior Night at the trip to Central next week, BHS opens regional play with a game against Fort Madison on July 11 at Wagner Field. At least in the postseason the Grayhounds won't have to worry about the second games of doubleheaders.

"At least we know we can play one game. Our second-game record is not quite where the first-game record is," Heath said. "We need to play tough games right now. We don't need to play games where it's going to be easy wins. This year it doesn't seem like any of them have been easy."

FIRST GAME

Davenport West;003;000;0;—;3;3;1

Burlington;311;000;x;—;5;8;1

WP — Adessa Brandenburg (10-6). LP — Erica Ralfs (0-1). Leading hitters — Burlington: Makaylin Powers 2-3, Carley McGinity 2-3. 2B — Powers, Lydia Allen-Barnes (BHS), McGinity, Emma Lee (DW). HR — Powers. RBI — Davenport West: Lee 1; Burlington: Powers 1, McGinity 1, Katie Baltisberger 1.

SECOND GAME

Davenport West;303;010;0;—;7;9;0

Burlington;000;000;0;—;0;9;3

WP — Kylie Caldwell (1-0). LP — Powers (7-9). Leading hitters — Davenport West: Rylee Rommel 2-3, Abby Smith 2-3, Ralfs 2-4; Burlington: Bryanna Mehaffy 2-2, Powers 2-4, Brandenburg 2-4. 2B — Ralfs 2, Powers. RBI — Davenport West: Megan Weisrock 2, Caldwell 1.

Records: Davenport West 15-15 overall (8-8 Mississippi Athletic Conference), Burlington 18-16 (5-11).