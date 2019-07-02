At long last, after a grueling regular season complete with a strong 19-10 record, the Dallas Center-Grimes baseball team now has their exact postseason heading. Released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association on Tuesday, July 2, the Mustangs find themselves in a mirrored opposite situation from last season.

After having to travel to Grinnell a year prior, the good fortunes that have caused the Mustangs to double their win total have given them home field advantage throughout their duration in the district 16 tournament. Now instead of a lengthy road trip, the Mustangs will be in front of the hometown crowd as they take on non-conference foe Creston for their postseason opener on Friday, July 19 beginning at 7 p.m. Elsewhere inside District 16 and also at Mustang Field in Dallas Center, Glenwood will battle Raccoon River Conference foe ADM in the early match-up.

Should the Mustangs advance past their first round match-up, they would then move onto the District 16 title game where they would play the winner of the ADM vs. Glenwood contest on July 22 in Dallas Center, beginning at 7 p.m.