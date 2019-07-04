MOUNT PLEASANT — Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Director Derek Zander, announced Aleks Popovic will be elevated to head women's volleyball coach and will serve as the Tigers Senior Woman Administrator effective immediately.

Popovic was named interim head volleyball coach in February after the previous coach stepped down. Popovic served as an assistant coach for the Tigers for the past four seasons. Over the past five months, Popovic has been responsible for all aspects of the women's volleyball program, including coaching and player development, recruitment, fundraising, and a focus on the overall student-athlete experience.

"We are excited to promote Coach Popovic to head volleyball coach," said Director of Athletics, Derek Zander. "The future of the Tiger volleyball program is in good hands under Coach Popovich. I am excited to watch her continue to make strides in the overall success of the program."

"As we continued to evaluate the needs of the program, we felt that Coach Popovic was not only the best fit for the program now, but the best fit for the future of Tiger volleyball."

"Over the past four years, I have witnessed the growth of the program, and I feel privileged to continue building on what we have accomplished so far. I look forward to the upcoming season as we set new milestones for our program and work hard in achieving them," said Coach Popovic. "A big thank you to the volleyball program, staff, and faculty at Iowa Wesleyan for the trust and support they have shown the Tiger volleyball program."

Popovic is a native of Belgrade, Serbia and came to the United States in 2011. She recently completed her Master of Arts in Management and Leadership at Iowa Wesleyan. Popovic graduated from Campbellsville University with an undergraduate degree in Sports Management in 2015 and played two years of volleyball while there. Before attending Campbellsville, she received her Associates Degree of Arts and Sciences from Mineral Area College in Missouri. At Mineral Area, she was a two-year member of the volleyball team and was part of the team that made school history. The team won Region XVI for the first time and went on to the National Tournament and finished 10th in the nation.