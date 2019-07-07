An early lead just couldn’t hold out for the ADM baseball team Friday night as they wrapped up the week with a home conference contest against Carlisle.

Despite a 3-1 lead following two innings of play, it was a five-run fifth inning by Carlisle that ultimately downed the Tigers for their seventh consecutive defeat by a 6-3 final.

The Tigers weren’t their usual selves offensively Friday night as they collected just four hits all night despite averaging nine hits per contest coming into the game. The pitching side of things also had a rough outing yet did manage to stand strong allowing just five hits despite six runs crossing the plate.

Despite what the outcome was, the hometown Tigers actually had things working pretty well early as they collected three runs on a mere three hits across the first two innings of work. A sacrifice groundout by Zach Fuller alongside a Logan Crannell RBI single erased a Carlisle triple to kick off the game and break open a 2-1 lead. Chase Anderson drove in his team-leading 26th hit of the season in the very next inning to pad the Tiger lead 3-1 which would hold for two more innings. Through that time, ADM pitching, led by Zach Fuller dished out three strikeouts and suffered just two hits against.

Then came the dreaded fifth inning where two walks and a single set up what would be a five-run inning for the visiting Wildcats. Despite giving up just two hits in the inning, Logan Crannell would be slapped with four earned runs, one of the highest single-inning marks the senior has suffered all season long. In the end, the Tigers did show a lot of patience at the plate forcing seven walks in the game against a Carlisle pitching staff averaging just three per game heading into Friday night. The unfortunate part was that the Tigers would capture just one more hit across the final five innings of play, thus leading to the defeat.

Across the four hits and three runs, the Tigers did leave some offense on the base paths with nine runners left on base. As a pitching staff, the Tigers actually did quite well despite the overall outcome as they allowed just four earned runs over five hits. They did walk five batters but struck out seven in the process as well.

The loss marks the seventh straight loss for the Tigers as they continue to fall below the .500 mark with an 8-12 record. ADM will be seeking their first win in the month of July when they welcome in Ballard for another conference showdown against the tenth ranked bombers Monday, July 8. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.