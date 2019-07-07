For the first time since starting the selection of the Peru State Athletes of the Month, four Bobcats will be recognized for the month of June.

Athletic Director Wayne Albury announced his decision on Tuesday that Peru State golfers Emily Whipple (Lincoln) and Lindsay Harlow (Dawson) would be two of the four selections.

In addition, Albury added basketball player Lyle Hexom (Omaha) and baseball player Eddy Tavarez Cabrera (San Cristobel, D.R.) to the June group of honorees.



Whipple and Harlow are being honored as they were recently named All-America® NAIA Women's At-Large Second Team honorees. They were the only Bobcat athletes to earn the Academic All-America® honors this year.



For Whipple, who graduated from Peru State with a middle grades education major with a psychology minor, it was her second-straight year of earning the Google Cloud honor. She will be teaching in the Lincoln Public School system in the fall.



Harlow became the fourth Bobcat golfer to earn Academic All-America® honors.

Athletic director Albury noted, "As this was an unusual situation, I was compelled to honor all four of these former Bobcat student-athletes." Continuing he said, "All four of them have accomplished something that many others will never be able to say they had done."