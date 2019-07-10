The redshirt junior suffered a torn Achilles tendon

Preseason camp won't begin for another few weeks, but the Iowa State football team has already begun searching for a replacement at a position it didn't know it would need to fill.

Corey Dunn, a redshirt junior who was the Cyclones' primary punter last year, suffered a torn Achilles tendon this summer and is expected to miss the entire 2019 season. An ISU spokesperson confirmed the injury to the Ames Tribune. CycloneFanatic.com was the first to report.

Dunn, who transferred to ISU last year from City College of San Francisco, averaged 40.2 yards per punt on 53 attempts, but was inconsistent particularly in the beginning of the season. He did, however, net three 60-yard punts and put 23 kicks inside the 20 in 2018.

With Dunn sidelined for the foreseeable future, Matt Campbell and the Cyclones will have a few places they can turn, including one option who jumped on board within the last week.

Joe Rivera, a redshirt junior, was Dunn's backup last season and also served as the holder on field goals and PATs. He saw action against Drake, netting an average of 38 yards per punt on two attempts with a long of 46 yards.

Another name to watch in the battle to be starting punter is incoming San Jose State transfer Brian Papazian, who announced he'd transfer to ISU over the holiday weekend. He will have three years of eligibility as a walk-on with the Cyclones — Rivera is also a walk-on.

Last season with the Spartans, Papazian appeared in seven games and punted 15 times for an average of 38.1 yards.