WEST DES MOINES — Michael Jacobson was one of the newcomers that flooded the Iowa State men’s basketball roster in 2017. He lived the experience of a successful team turning over a roster amid a winning run.

He saw how it went wrong, when ISU’s largely inexperienced team went on to finish last in the Big 12 and miss the NCAA tournament for the first time in six years as he sat out following his transfer from Nebraska. As the Cyclones, coming off a Big 12 tournament championship and an NCAA tournament appearance, look to flip half the roster over again this season, Jacobson hopes they won’t repeat the mistakes that led to that disastrous 2017-18 campaign.

“I think we learned that what you did last year has no effect on this year,” Jacobson said last week at the YMCA Capital City League. “It’s a new group, and you’ve got to come ready to play and guys have to be in the gym, ready to step up. Even the guys that are coming back. Don’t feel entitled or, ‘I’ve arrived,’ or anything like that.

“Feel like you’ve still got to improve your game and get in the gym, put the hours in just like you did when you weren’t that guy.”

Jacobson is following his own advice as he looks to improve upon a junior season in which he emerged as a surprise starter as he averaged 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the field.

Diversifying his game is Jacobson’s priority.

“I think making sure I’m able to play out on the perimeter more,” he said, “be a threat out there, be able to score the ball on different matchups. Be able to handle the ball with smaller guys on me. If teams decide to switch that, be able to score in the post over a smaller guy.”

ISU coach Steve Prohm has repeatedly said this offseason his team will play with two interior players with Jacobson, George Conditt and Solomon Young all back in the fold, but Jacobson hopes even with a two-big lineup, the Cyclones may be able to deploy a four-out offense similiar to last year in which 6-foot-4 freshman and second-round NBA draft pick Talen Horton-Tucker manned the power forward position.

“If we can play like we did last year where I take Talen’s role, step in there, if I’m able to handle the ball and move around on the perimeter,” he said, “then I think, play fast like we did last year, I think that’s going to be huge. Get as many options as we can.”

Such a move could be a difficult one for Jacobson, who played exclusively at the center position last year and shot just 18.2 percent on 22 3-point attempts during the Big 12 regular season. He also excelled in that role, especially with a devastating jump hook that helped him shoot nearly 60 percent on 2-pointers in league play.

“I think it’s a balance,” he said. “Try to do exactly what I did last year, just add on to it and fill a role I think our team kind of needs. Keep a balance.

“Don’t get away from what I did last year, what I had success with. That can be a move that I use on smaller guys, prove that I can score on smaller guys in the post, is use that jump hook.”

However Jacobson’s offensive game takes shape this season, being able to keep defenses honest against a larger lineup will be paramount for the Cyclones.

“I think handling the ball, being able to if they start switching stuff,” Jacobson said, “be able to take a small guy inside and score on him so they can’t just switch and you’re not able to hurt them.”