PACKWOOD — Wapello High School third baseman Toni Bohlen had a game she would like to forget in a regional final loss to Louisa-Muscatine last season.

Almost a year to the date after Bohlen made multiple errors in the season-ending loss, she came up with a catch which may well go down in Wapello lore as the greatest play ever.

With her team clinging to a one-run lead and Pekin runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Bohlen snared a hard smash off the bat of Pekin’s Sami Greiner to seal the Arrows’ 4-3 Class 2A regional final victory on Monday night at Pekin High School.

And with that, the celebration was on. For the first time in 20 years, Wapello is headed to the state tournament beginning July 22 at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Wapello (17-12) will play top-ranked North Linn (39-4) in a Class 2A state quarterfinal game at 3 p.m. July 22 at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

“I just stuck my glove up,” Bohlen said. “I thought it was going over my head for a second, so I got my glove up and I got it.”

"We did it. We made it. We did everything we were supposed to at this time," said senior pitcher Samantha Smith, who struck out five batters and scattered six hits in the win.

"It feels really good. We wanted to go so bad. We saw our bracket and we knew we had a good chance," said freshman shortstop Serah Shafer, who had the game-winning hit. "We just tell each other to stay up and keep cheering. We like to cheer really loud in the dugout."

“I can’t describe how it feels,” first-year Wapello coach Ashley Hahnbaum said. “I knew offensively we were going to do something special. It took until the last inning, but we got it done.”

Wapello trailed the entire game and was staring at a 3-1 deficit heading into the top of the seventh. Senior catcher Emma Reid started the rally by drawing a one-punt walk off Pekin relief pitcher Faith Goudy. Sammy Ewart followed with an infield single. Mady Reid followed with a grounder to second, but Greiner’s throw was wide, allowing Emma Reid to score was Ewart and Mady Reid advanced to second and third, respectively.

Cleanup hitter Serah Shafer, who had been 0-for-3, laced a single to center, scoring Mady Reid and Shafer to give the Arrows a 4-3 lead.

"When I went up to bat ... I hadn't been hitting good at all today. So when I went up to bat, I was thinking, 'Just hit the ball through the infield and the runners will get in and we'll get ahead,'" Shafer said.

"We just knew that was our last chance right there and we had to hit the ball. If we didn't, it was over. We just had to get everybody's heads up and hit the ball," Bohlen said.

“Serah is a a special kid,” Hahnbaum said. “She’s all about softball. She reminds me a lot of me. I called that time out, told her to calm down and take a deep breath and she did it.”

Pekin (19-14) threatened in the bottom of the seventh. Kylie Davis drew a leadoff walk from Samantha Smith and was sacrificed to second. Remi Duwa singled to right, putting runners on the corner.

After Emilee Linder flew out to center for the second out, Greiner hit a rope that seemed destined for the corner and at least a tie.

But Bohlen came up with the catch to send the Arrows to state.

“It’s crazy, just crazy,” Bohlen said. “I knew I had to hit the ball this year and I had to play tough defense.”

"When that last ball was hit to the third baseman, when she jumped for it I was just screaming. It felt so good," Shafer said.

"I think that was the biggest play of the game tonight," Smith said.

“We all knew Toni was capable,” Hahnbaum said. “I had faith in her. She’s been strong all the way at third base all. I jumped up and down. I’ve never jumped so high in my life. I am so proud of these kids.”

It was a special win for Hahnbaum, a former all-state player for the Arrows. Hahnbaum's teams had been close to reaching state, but couldn't get over the hump. In her first year as head coach of her alma mater, she is taking them back to state for the first time since 1999.

After the game, Hahnbaum and her father, former Wapello assistant coach Steve Hahnbaum, shared a hug and she more than a few tears.

At long last, the Arrows are heading back to the state tournament.

"I think our coaches are younger and they are more like us. Just new coaching. What we do is different," Shafer said.

"He's my best friend. We've been waiting for this moment for a long, long time. We've been so close and he's been right by my side the whole entire time. It's just been me and him. We did it. He's my biggest fan and I love him to death," Ashley Hahnbaum said. "I can't describe how it feels. I knew we were capable and we came in ready to play. We struggled a little bit defensively. I knew that offensively we were going to make something special happen. It took them until the last inning, but they got it done. I couldn't be more proud."

Wapello;000;010;3;—;4;3;3

Pekin;102;000;0;—;3;6;3

WP — Samantha Smith (5-4). LP — Faith Goudy (4-3). Leading hitters — Pekin: Remi Duwa 2-3. 2B — Serah Shafer (W). RBI — Wapello: Shafer 2, Mady Reid 1; Pekin: Ellie Ledger 2.

Records: Wapello 17-12, Pekin 19-14.