The bats were bountiful and they were strong Monday night for the Dallas Center-Grimes baseball team as they defeated Class 3A’s tenth-ranked Ballard Bombers by a 5-4 final inside the confines of DC-G Field.

Nine hits including a pair of home runs helped propel a four-run second inning which in turn aided in their 22nd victory of the season.

The Mustangs began the game with a deficit after Ballard struck for two runs in the opening frame to yield a 2-0 advantage. That didn’t last long as the big second inning for the host Mustangs came around. It was senior star power that made the inning for DC-G beginning with Kyle Endsley who jacked his first home run of the season to tie up the game with one swing of the bat. Then, a few batters later, DC-G’s power-hitting leadoff extraordinaire Zack Beekmann stepped up to the plate and matched his fellow senior with a two-run blast of his own to quickly double the lead 4-2.

“When this team is on with their swings, they can be extremely productive,” began head coach Byron Peyton. “We’ve worked a lot this year on level swings and that has paid off pretty well this season.”

Indeed it sure has as the Mustangs have produced 75 extra-base hits this season, a big improvement from the 48 extra-base hits acquired by DC-G last season.

All four of DC-G’s RBI’s for the contest came by the senior pair of Beekmann and Endsley. The Mustangs would tack on one more run in the third inning which would end up being the decisive run as Ballard posted up a two-run inning in the top half of the fifth, but couldn’t capture the tying run. Along with the big offensive nights from Beekmann and Endsley, sophomore Luke Rankin and junior Cody Hall produced a pair of two-hit games for the night while Isaac Boley, Logan Smith, and Cole Wessling rounded out the hitting for the Mustang offense.

On the mound, a four pitcher arsenal held the visiting Bombers to eight hits on the night. The foursome allowed just eight hits and four runs while striking out eight batters in the process. Junior Chase Stratton picked up the win after allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out one.

DC-G officially ends the 2019 regular season with a record of 22-14. That marks just the second time in five years the Mustang baseball team has captured a 20 plus win season. Next up will be the official start of postseason play for DC-G as they welcome in non-conference foe Creston (10-21) on Friday, July 19 with first pitch set for 7 p.m.