With a tag at home plate, Ogden’s ticket to the State Softball Tournament was punched.

On a Monday night when the Bulldogs showed their poise in nearly every pivotal moment, a passed ball became the punctuating play of a 2-0 victory over Earlham in a Class 2-A Regional final.

Denali Loecker took a throw from catcher Faith Mohr and recorded the putout, then rushed toward her teammates who erupted in a celebration 28 years in the making.

“Oh my goodness,” Loecker exclaimed, “I can’t believe we made it to State.”

Ogden’s last trip to Fort Dodge’s Harlan Rogers Sports Complex came in 1991.

The seventh-seeded Bulldogs will take a 25-7 record into the event, meeting No. 2 seed East Marshall (31-4) in Monday’s opening round at 5 p.m.

“I’m just happy for the girls,” coach Mike Moses said. “They’ve been working their tail off and we’ve been hounding them.”

Moses, in his 14th season, spent the past week preaching calm and situational awareness as the Bulldogs advanced past I-35 Truro and Pella Christian.

They split a June 13 doubleheader against Earlham (29-9) - by scores of 3-2 and 10-9 - so the Regional title matchup figured to be tight.

“I know there’s going to be mistakes,” Moses said, “but it’s when you make them.

“When it’s crunch time, you make mistakes then it’s going to hurt you.”

Monday’s encounter was a stalemate until the bottom of the fifth inning.

It started poorly for Ogden, with an early base runner getting picked off first base. Then, Mohr reached on a two out infield single.

Pinch runner Reagan Kruse was sent to first base and Reagan Church came to bat.

“I just had to have my mental state on and my head in the play,” said Church, who came into the game with seven hits in 27 at-bats. “I just go like it’s no outs.”

Chruch delivered a hard drive to left field. The Earlham outfielder tried to make a catch instead of corralling the ball on a hop.

When it scooted past her, Kruse circled the bases. Moses did not hesitate sending her home.

“She’s my fastest kid,” Moses said of Kruse. “We had to score. If we don’t score there, we’d still be playing.”

After Amber Braniff and Loecker drew walks to load the bases, Lauren Kennedy punched a single past third base to give Ogden an insurance run.

That was plenty for Loecker, who has allowed just one run in 21 postseason innings.

The Iowa recruit struck out nine against Earlham – including a stretch of five in a row – and gave up just three hits.

“We know we’re good,” Moses said, “and when Denali’s on, she’s hard to beat.

“And when we don’t make mistakes in the field, we’re really hard to beat.”

The Ogden roster features seven juniors and eight sophomores, which might have led some to predict more success in 2020.

Now, the Bulldogs are one of eight teams still in contention for the 2019 crown.

“It’s awesome that we made it our junior year and still have our senior year,” Loecker said. “We’ve just got to keep playing for this year.”