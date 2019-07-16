It hasn’t been an accomplishment earned in nearly three years but Tuesday night in front of friends and family, the Waukee softball team clinched a spot in the state softball tournament.

The Warriors (38-3) were once again graced with home-field advantage and they used that along with some timely hitting to capture a regional crown in the form of a 9-0 victory over the North Stars of Sioux City North (21-13).

The contest started out as a big defensive battle complete with zeros across the scoreboard and a 0-0 tie heading into the fourth inning. That’s where the Lady Warriors broke out the offense beginning with a five-run bottom of the fourth inning to break the game open with a 5-0 advantage. That wasn’t enough however as Waukee also poured on four more runs in the fifth, giving the game the 9-0 score the Warriors would utilize for the win.

It was a near-perfect game all around for the Warriors. Offensively, the Warriors produced a 13 hit night. Five of the nine runs scored were earned as they roughed up North starter Hailey Hoogers to the tune of a 5.83 earned run average for the night. Waukee suffered just one strikeout while earning one free pass offensively via walks for the contest.

The 9-0 win for the Warriors not only marked their 38th win of the 2019 campaign but also marked their 11th shutout victory of the year.

While exact pairings haven’t been released just yet, it does seem as though the Warriors, who’ve held Class 5A’s top spot all season long, will take to their first state tournament game Tuesday, July 23 at 5 p.m.