Even with the entire high school sports scene focused on baseball and softball at the current moment, there recently was some pretty big news in the world of football.

After two years of lighting up the football field with Waukee High School, soon to be Waukee senior Mitch Randall has earned quite the laundry list of recognition. Recently that recognition has come in the form of football offers from the likes of Wayne State College and Minnesota State University in Manketo.

Even more recently there has been a decision made by the talented gridiron star. As of an announcement made on Saturday, July 13, Randall has verbally committed to play football outside the state of Iowa at the Minnesota State University.

Randall has been a steady star for the Warrior football team ever since his arrival. From his sophomore season on, Randall has taken the reigns as the starting quarterback for Waukee and has proven himself to be a menace for all opposing teams. In his initial varsity season as a starter, Randall scorched the skies for over 1,000 passing yards and nearly eclipsed 800 yards on the ground. The dual threat then went on to the next level during his junior campaign where he nearly doubled the prior years’ totals in passing yards with 2,016. Randall also led the Warriors on the ground this past season eclipsing the 1,000 yard mark on 152 rushing attempts.

Across his entire playing time at Waukee so far, Randall has accumulated 3,669 yards passing with a career completion percentage at 52.8 percent. Within all those passing yards lies 41 aerial touchdowns. As a quarterback, Randall has never wielded a quarterback rating less than 160.0 throughout his signal calling career in high school.

On top of all that, Randall’s rushing attack has given defensive coordinators nightmares as he has averaged 6.3 yards per carry through his career. That is complete with 15 career rushing touchdowns and 1,771 career rushing yards.

If all that wasn’t enough, in late May, Randall received an invitation to participate in the annual Hawaii Tiki Bowl which will take place January 1-6 in 2020.

Exciting stuff already on here for Mitch Randall with even more excitement ahead as the official start to the 2019-20 high school football season is just over six weeks away.