ADM is excited to announce that Lexy Greiner has accepted the position of Head Dance Coach at ADM.

Coach Greiner is enthusiastic about the opportunity to work with ADM Schools and its student-athletes. Her goal for the ADM Dance Team is to promote growth in the dancers and emote school spirit throughout the ADM Community. She is committed to growing the program and giving back to the community. Greiner values the creativity, discipline and leadership that dance instills. Her vision for the ADM Dance team is to create an opportunity where students share a passion for performing and competing multiple styles of dance.

Greiner graduated from ADM High School and went on to dance at Central College. During her time at Central College, Greiner choreographed solos for the state dance team solo competition and taught dance in the Pella community. She has performed and competed on state and national levels in both high school and college. Greiner currently works as a client services specialist at a financial planning company in Des Moines.

Greiner currently resides in Adel. She enjoys spending time with her fiance, dog and family. She is the former assistant coach for the ADM Cheerleading program. When asked about her new position at ADM, Coach Greiner stated, “I feel honored to be able to coach the sport that I love in the community that I cherish. I am excited to see the ADM Dance Team members grow as dancers, teammates, and leaders of the community. GO TIGERS!”

“We’re excited to have Lexy Greiner joining us at ADM,” said ADM Activities Director, Reece Satre. “She has a passion for the dance program at ADM and a vision for the important role it can play for our students at ADM. I’m excited to see the direction she takes the program, there’s a unique opportunity that exists for our dance team to not only compete at a high level at competitions but also play an important role in promoting school spirit and performing at our home athletic contests and school events.