With a record of 8-1, the Perry Summer Swim Team finished second overall for the season and placed third at the Iowa West Swim Conference (IWSC) Meet on Saturday, July 13. Earning a score of 132.5, the girls team placed second. The boys contributed 107 points for fourth place to add to the combined team total while Caroll and Guthrie County finished first and second respectively.

Over the course of 72 events, Perry captured 35 top-three times. They added 17 total first place, eight second place, and 10 third place marks.

Among the team’s number of first-place finishes were five wins for Perry track and cross country star Jaylene Karolus. Participating in five events in the girls 13/14 bracket, she grabbed three blue ribbons in individual events and another two on relay teams.

In the 11/12 girls circuit, Quin Mahler-Moreno had four first place times and one third place mark. Sophia McDevitt also stood tall with two top times in both individual events and relays, and a second-place finish in the 13/14 division for her only loss of the season.

On the boys side, Joel Storey also finished no lower than third place, winning two individual events in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle among the age 11/12 group. In the 15/18 bracket, Ethan Winey scored two silver times in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle. Garrett Winey in the next age group had two individual third-place times.

For the complete list of placements at the conference meet and throughout the season, visit www.perryswim.blogspot.com.

Perry also had a number of swimmers achieve team all-star status, and a handful were also selected as IWSC All-Around All-Stars. after surpassing 180 points through both individual and relay events.

The following were also recognized as team selections. * - Swimmer was also an IWSC qualifier

8U - Dysen Deardorff*

9/10 Boys - Isaac Winey*, Townes Wilson*

9/10 Girls - Aleah Karolus*

11/12 Boys - Joel Storey*

11/12 Girls - Quin Mahler-Moreno*, Zoe Hibbert

13/14 Boys - Garret Winey

13/14 Girls - Jaylene Karolus*, Sophia McDevitt*

15/18 Boys - Drew Storey, Ethan Winey*

15/18 Girls - Dannah Karolus*, Anna Ridnour

While the individual events were held high all season, the 11/12 (Mahler-Moreno, Hibbert, Lily Riley and Maddie McDevitt) and 13/14 (Sophia McDevitt, Jaylene Karolus, Jenna Nelson, and Addison Huntington) girls 200 free and medley relay teams went undefeated all season. An entirely rare achievement.

The team is led by head coach Haileigh Kenyon and assistant coach Anna Ridnour.