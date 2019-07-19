The Peru State men's basketball program recently hosted an offensive skills camp for boys in grades third through twelve. Bobcat head coach Bob Ludwig conducted the camp with assistance from assistant coach Reggie Kindle and senior player Deonte McReynolds.



Twenty-nine area youth attended the three-day camp which featured instruction on offensive basketball skills.



The camp ran for three hours each morning with campers being trained on proper techniques, learned new drills, and also participated in some team activities.



Those participating included (by hometown): Johnson – Kingston Neddenriep, Camden Dalinghaus, Casen Dalinghaus, and Tyson Lunzmann; Auburn – Coy Behrends, Grady Behrends, Ryan Guenther, and Jalen Behrends; Nebraska City – Lawson Taylor, Isaac Stidd, Dominic Nelson, Gavin Koberstein, Daxx Bender, Mitchell Hodges, Stryder Meade, Mason VonFeldt, and Beaux Bender; Bellevue – Mack Kennedy; Lewiston – Grady Weyers and Tristen Ray; Shubert – Aydan Smith; Peru – Gavin Parriott, Nic Parriott, Ben Parriott, Tyler Parriott, and Chris Melvin; Sterling – Maxwell Parde; Syracuse – Elliott Harden and Brennen Schroeder; Filley – Brady Bledsaw; Virginia – Jackson Jansen; and Stratton – Michael Frederick.



During the camp, various contests were conducted. The respective winners were: 3rd-4th Hot Shot – Ryan Guenther; 3rd-4th Layup Contest – Coy Behrends; 3rd-6th Knockout Contest and 5th-6th Hot Shot – Brennen Schroeder; 5th-6th Layup Contest – Mitchell Hodges; 7th-12th Layup Contest – Casen Dalinghaus; and Mr. Hustle Award – Jalen Behrends.



Ludwig concluded the camp with encouragement to each of the campers to continue their work over the summer and fall prior to the upcoming basketball season.

