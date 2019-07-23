MIDLAND, Mich. — Chris Roller tripled twice as the Great Lakes Loons topped the Burlington Bees 7-6 on Monday.

Down 1-0, Great Lakes batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a triple by Roller that scored Romer Cuadrado.

Following the big inning, the Bees cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Connor Fitzsimons hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Alvaro Rubalcaba.

The Loons tacked on another run in the fourth when Michael Busch hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Roller.

Burlington saw its comeback attempt come up short after Spencer Griffin hit a sacrifice fly and Francisco Del Valle hit an RBI single in the ninth to cut the Great Lakes lead to 7-6.

Jose Chacin (9-6) got the win in relief while Burlington starter Cole Duensing (6-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Bees, Kevin Maitan singled twice, scoring two runs.