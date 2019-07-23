Jake Gorton took the hill in the semi-final district game against David City and surrendered only two hits in five innings of action in a 9-1 victory on Monday, July 22 at Foltz Field in North Bend.

The Post 100 Seniors scattered 10 hits and held David City to one run on two hits.

Wil McCoy, who already has two homers in district play, added a two run HR in the bottom of the first to take a 2-0 lead.

Syracuse increased a 2-1 lead by scoring four runs in the bottom of the third.

Andrew Thompson drove an RBI single to left field, and with two outs, Jackson Zastera knocked in two runs with a single to right field and by the end of the third, Syracuse led 6-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, Izaak Prater hit a double and Max Brammier scored Thompson on a RBI single.

Zastera singled on a hard ground ball to center field that scored Prater and Syracuse led 8-1.

Syracuse needed one more run to knock David City out of the tournament and move on to the championship.

Still in the fifth and with two outs, McCoy pulled a pitch to right field that scored Max Brammier and Syracuse cruised to a 9-1 win.

Syracuse has won four of it’s last six games and are 3 and 1 in district action.

McCoy went 3-for-3 with two singles and a HR.

Zastera hit three singles; Prater, double; Brammier, Tanner Loecker, Thompson, each with singles.

RBI: McCoy and Zastera, three each; Brammier and Thompson, one each.

Gorton tossed five innings and allowed two hits, one run, no earned, and struck out four.

Syracuse will face S.O.S on Tuesday, July 23 starting at 5 p.m. at North Bend.