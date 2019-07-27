Greg Eisworth is the centerpiece for the back end

After four years, Matt Campbell can breathe a little sigh of relief. There is finally some depth in the Iowa State secondary. Now comes the second part of the task: getting those second and third string players in-game reps.

The transformation of the defense under Jon Heacock and Co. the last couple years was started by revamping the defensive line, but has been underscored by solid play in the secondary. Brian Peavy and D’Andre Payne were the faces of that change.

Peavy and Payne are gone, but the reigning Big 12 defensive newcomer of the year, Greg Eisworth, is back. Lawrence White, Braxton Lewis, Datrone Young and Anthony Johnson are key pieces of that group too, but there are some things that have to be sorted out.

Finding a third starter at safety will be a priority, as will finding which players give the strongest looks as backups. That begins in earnest next week during camp.

In the lead-up to ISU media day at Jack Trice Stadium, the Ames Tribune is looking at the team, position-by-position, and pondering the biggest questions surrounding each piece of the team.

The depth chart

Star — 1. Greg Eisworth, 2. Arnold Azunna; FS — 1. Lawrence White, 2. Richard Bowens III; SS — 1. Braxton Lewis OR Justin Bickham OR Tory Spears; LC — 1. Anthony Johnson, 2. Amechie Walker OR Jaeveyon Morton; RC — 1. Datrone Young, 2. Keontae Jones OR Tayvonn Kyle

ISU added Matt Caponi to its staff as the cornerbacks coach in the offseason, shifting D.K. McDonald to safeties — Heacock became a coordinator without a position to coach. The return of Eisworth, in addition to McDonald’s rapport with the secondary, has helped make the transition smooth.

Eisworth played in 12 games last year and led the team in tackles per game (7.3) and had five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception. He’s the glue that holds the back end together, and gives the front seven — particularly the linebackers — peace of mind.

“(He) just makes you really comfortable,” senior Marcel Spears said. “He does his job very, very well. It puts you in a good spot to let you know he’s behind you so he’s going to do his job. He’s going to handle his business perfectly.”

White has six career starts in the secondary in 24 career games. He has the most experience of any of the defensive backs returning, and can help Eisworth bring the depth along. Young and Johnson both started portions of last season, and can fit in well to replace Peavy. The biggest position battle rests at strong safety, with Lewis returning, Bickham, a graduate transfer, and Spears, a squad member, all in the mix.

Three questions going into preseason camp

1. Who emerges as the third starter at safety?

One of the biggest surprises when the depth chart was revealed at Big 12 media days was that Lewis, who was put on scholarship this season, was locked in a battle with Bickham. The Rice transfer has 34 career games under his belt with 23 starts, and was brought in to at least give ISU quality depth, if not start. That doesn’t mean coaches are discouraged with Lewis, though.

As a redshirt junior, Lewis started all 13 games and had an interception in three-straight games. He isn’t as big as Bickham — 5-foot-11 versus 6-foot-1 — but is physical and has the ability to play any of the safety positions. He did say in the spring, however, coaches are trying to keep him at one spot for his senior season.

“(We’re) just keep hammering away at the details,” Lewis said in April. “We’re lucky because we’ve got a defense with a lot of returning players, so we can really focus on that and making ourselves better.”

2. What does secondary depth look like?

Even though ISU still has to figure out a starter at strong safety, it feels pretty good about its first string of defensive skill position players. The biggest question is about depth, who makes it up and who would be the first to enter a game.

Azunna and Bowens have both been in the program for a few years, but are adjusting to their spots at safety as opposed to cornerback — Bowens has slid back and forth between the two. Amechie Walker is a senior, and was just put on scholarship with Lewis in the offseason. Morton was mentioned last fall as a candidate to play as a freshman, and Jones is finally healthy after redshirting last year. Kyle started his career as a wide receiver, but moved to defensive back in the offseason.

It will likely take the bulk of preseason camp to fine tune rotations — and it could even bleed into the season — but Campbell feels better about the base of the group than in previous years.

“Bickham is certainly a great addition. A guy that started and knows what it takes. He played against some high-end football players. He brings a sense of confidence,” Campbell said at Big 12 media days. “You look at a guy like Richard Bowens who has been in our program now three years and has gotten some experiences. It’s time now for you to make that move instead of just being a guy. Can you help our football team be successful? Keontae Jones.

“Then some of those young guys who redshirted that are in position right now to help our football team be successful. Jaeveyon Morton, Tayvonn Kyle, guys that do have talent. Now can that talent turn into consistency? Those are going to be great questions that have to get answered this fall and have to get answered in fall camp.”

3. How do Young and Johnson adjust to being the top cornerbacks?

The silver lining of moving Payne to safety last season and having Peavy back as a multi-year starter in 2018 is ISU could start integrating the new starters into the lineup a year early. Young, a redshirt sophomore, played in eight games and started three at corner, but suffered a season ending shoulder injury against Kansas. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound Florida native had 12 tackles and two pass breakups.

Johnson, also from Florida, played some of his best football at the end of the season. He started four of the final five games of the season, but played in 12 as a true freshman. The 6-foot-0, 186-pound corner had 28 tackles, and five pass breakups — he had three tackles in the Alamo Bowl.

The biggest difference for both Young and Johnson is losing the safety net that Peavy provided, but the experience they got as freshmen should help make the transition smoother.

“I try to follow Peavy’s stuff all the time,” Johnson said in April. “He took me under his wing when he was here too. So I tried to take everything in before he left, be a sponge and soak up everything he told me. Just try to do what he did.”