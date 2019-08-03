Burlington reliever Greg Veliz gave up three runs in the top of the ninth and just as theyhad done the night before, dropped a game late to the Quad Cities, 4-1, on Friday night at Community Field.

The Bandits scored off Hector Yan in the top of the first without benefit of a hit. Yan walked the first batter he faced and hit the next one with a pitch. A double steal put runners on second and third. An Austin Dennis ground out scored the run.

Both starters controlled the game through the end of the sixth.

Burlington scored off reliever Garrett Gayle on a Ryan Vega double, an Alvaro Rubalcaba fly out in foul territory, which moved Vega to third and Rayneldy Rosario single to right to tie the game at 1.

Veliz replaced Ethan Clark for Burlington to start the ninth. Clark had pitched his first two innings for the Bees, allowing two hits over two innings, giving up a walk and striking out five. Veliz Got a ground out then walked Freudis Nova. Nova stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Veliz walked another batter. He gave up an infield single scoring Nova. A throwing error on the play allowed runners to advance. A run scored on a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly and Burlington was down, 4-1.

The Bees went quietly in the ninth on three straight strikeouts.

Lost in another heartbreaking defeat was Yan’s excellent six innings of work. The lefty threw 82 pitches, walked one, allowed the single run on two hits. He struck out five to retake the league lead in that category with 122.