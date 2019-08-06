Iowa State’s tour of Italy will feature two games against national teams and a third against a local all-star squad, it was announced Tuesday.

The Cyclones, which leave Saturday for the foreign trip allowed every four years by the NCAA, will face the Netherlands national “B” team on Aug. 13 in Rome. Two days later they will face a collection of local all-stars in Siena, and will follow that with a game Saturday, Aug. 17, against the Ivory Coast national team in Vincenza.

All games will be played at noon central time. Potential online streams of the game are to be determined.

ISU is coming off a season in which it won the Big 12 tournament for the fourth time in six seasons and made the NCAA tournament for the seventh time in eight seasons, but are replacing six players from that team.

Haliburton heads to California

Before joining his teammates on their trip to Italy, Cyclone sophomore Tyrese Haliburton will participate in the Nike Skills Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The camp runs Wednesday through Friday with Haliburton leaving early the last day to return to Ames to depart with the team overseas.

Haliburton has had a travel-filled summer as he was part of the Team USA U19 squad that won World Cup gold in Greece.