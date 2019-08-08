The Nevada baseball team had three players named all-Heart of Iowa Conference by the conference coaches in 2019.

Senior outfielder Thomas Crawford, senior pitcher Dylan Sporrer and junior catcher Keaton Fry were the three Cubs given all-conference recognition. Crawford was chosen to the all-HOIC second team and Sporrer and Fry were each named honorable mention.

Crawford hit .317 with a .440 on-base percentage, four doubles, seven steals, nine runs and three RBIs in 14 conference games. He also made 12 putouts and one assist with no errors on defense.

Sporrer went 2-2 with a 4.00 earned-run average on the mound. He had 17 strikeouts and nine walks in 28 innings pitched against HOIC foes.

Fry posted a .286 average with a .468 OBP, two doubles, three runs and three RBIs. He also threw out four base runners and only made two errors.

The all-HOIC first team was made up of North Polk’s Clark Hood, Jeff Lamp, Colten Parkins and Joe Husak; Gilbert’s Easton Johnson, Mitchell Johnson and Nick Chasey; Prairie City-Monroe’s Sage Burns, Reed Worth and Preston Van Wyk; Saydel’s Austin Pyles; Greene County’s Austin Delp and South Hamilton’s Zeke Balderas.

Joining Crawford on the second team were North Polk’s Ryan Fausch and Mark Cox; Gilbert’s Jared Jensen, Jack Borts, Matt Barragy and Ben Simodynes; PCM’s Derek Brown and Olin Meinders; South Hamilton’s Brock Galetich and Cole Berg; Saydel’s Zach Bobenhouse and Roland-Story’s Nick Stole.

Final HOIC standings

North Polk 13-1

Gilbert 13-1

PCM 9-4

South Hamilton 6-7

Greene County 4-10

Saydel 3-8

Roland-Story 3-10

Nevada 2-12