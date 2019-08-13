After exceeding expectations this season with a 23-8 season, Woodward-Granger baseball is still making headlines almost a month since its season ended.

Reese Jamison and Alex Bice were both selected for the All-District team, and now, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has named the pair of juniors to its 2A All-State team.

They were hardly the only players in the conference too. There were six WCAC students (two seniors, four juniors) that made the cut. Hawks head coach Eric Evans said he was happy to see so much of the WCAC competition make it onto the list, only adding to the clout the conference holds with Van Meter winning the state title.

Reese Jamison (IF) - 1st Team

Evans said what got Jamison on the state list was “just his ability to barrel the ball consistently.”

Revitalizing his season and the team batting leadoff a couple of weeks into the season, Jamison not only led the team with 14 extra base hits but made quality appearances time and again with a .560 on-base percentage and a .458 average. Thanks to his wildly successful batting rate with 39 runs and 36 RBIs, he accounted for 39 percent of the team’s runs thanks

Season Highlight: After the Hawks lost control of a lead against Van Meter to lose a doubleheader, Woodward bounced back with two giant wins over West Central Valley. Jamison played a vital role by getting on base 7-of-8 plate appearances, grabbing six runs and three RBIs, along with six stolen bases.

Alex Bice (P) - 2nd Team

Making eight starts on the season, Bice tied with Brandon Worley with a team-high five wins. He finished with a 5-1 record while taking on the best of the Hawks’ competition.

On the season, he pitched against five 20-game winners. He also only gave up just three extra-base hits on the year, much to the praise of Evans. Bice also led the team with a 1.88 ERA.

Season Highlight: Virtually every time Bice stepped on the mound could qualify as a highlight. Tossing 12 K’s against WCV certainly ranks high, but going against a hot-handed West Marshall and going 6 2/3 innings sits on top. As hot as an offense he battled all season, he put away the Trojans in 100 pitches and 7 strikeouts, allowing just three hits and one run after they put up double digits in eight of their last 10 games.