A look at readers' questions a week out from the season opener

We’re in the home stretch of the offseason. College football is back next weekend, and the talk of hypotheticals and hyperboles — at least some of them — can be put to rest.

Northern Iowa will pay a visit to Iowa State on Aug. 31 (11 a.m./FS1), which begins a season that will kick off an expectation filled year for the Cyclones.

For now, we’ll focus on what we do know — or what we think we know. It’s time for another Ames Tribune mailbag, focusing on all things ISU football. Let’s get going.

What's the first offensive play of the season? Are media and fans expecting B. Hall to be Montgomery part 2 by taking the same path? Many are calling for the vet. to start and Hall to start by Baylor (just like Montgomery/Warren in 2016)...

— @Cdub_99

For the first offensive play of the season, I’ll go with a simple handoff to Sheldon Croney — my prediction is he’ll start the season while the other backs rotate in. That leads to the second part of the question, which is one that has been pondered all offseason.

Breece Hall appears to have the highest upside of any running back on the roster. By all accounts his performances in the camp scrimmages have been encouraging.

Comparing him to one of the best players in program history, either in his skill or his path to the field, isn’t fair, but Hall will see the field, possibly in the first game. If he shows enough in the reps he gets, it’s absolutely within the realm of possibility Hall gets the starts and bulk of carries.

With a win over UNI it will be 7 consecutive home wins. What is the longest home winning streak in program history?

— @ALLIN4CY

A win against Northern Iowa in the season opener would provide a lot of historical significance. In the last 40-plus years, ISU has only had two seven-game winning streaks in Jack Trice Stadium — in 1976-77 and 2001-02. ISU has had a six-game streak (2005-06) and three four-game streaks (2007-08, 2009-10 and 2011-12).

The Cyclones are riding a six-game home winning streak in 2018 — that’s something that hasn’t been done in the regular season in the last four decades. Should ISU get past UNI in the opener, a showdown with Iowa will stand between a rare streak into an unprecedented one. The Cyclones have a home date with Louisiana-Monroe as well before Big 12 play begins.

How do you predict the wr impact will rank at the end of the season? Mine is Milton, Jones, Scates, Pettway, and then Akers

— @James20kelly

The two big omissions are Darren Wilson — who has been my surprise player of camp — and Sean Shaw. Both guys are solidly in the rotation and will see the field in some capacity with Wilson being called possibly the fastest wide out on the roster. If we’re saying “impact” means catches, my list would look like this: Deshaunte Jones, Tarique Milton, La’Michael Pettway, Joseph Scates, Darren Wilson, Sean Shaw and Landen Akers.

Jones will be the highest volume pass catcher because of his position as a chunk-yardage option.

All this talk about the wide receivers isn’t even discussing the tight end options with Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen and Dylan Soehner, who by all accounts have been a standout group for the Cyclones in camp. ISU has said repeatedly it will spread the ball around more than it ever has this season, given the number of options.

Somebody will inevitably be unhappy with their usage, but it’s kind of the nature of the beast.

Chance for 1 or 2 of Fr RB to get redshirted ....Brock, Glass?

— @skrisu70

Hall has gotten a lot of buzz amongst the running backs in camp, but Jirehl Brock and Leonard Glass came in with the 2019 class as well, providing coaches plenty of options in the backfield to go with the guys already on campus. A couple things could happen here.

It sounds like Glass is a little more versatile than just lining up in the backfield, so he could be spending more time with the wide receivers and be a scat-back type. He could find a role on special teams this year, but I’m not sure if coaches are in a hurry to use him.

Brock is in the five-man tug-of-war to be the feature running back, but just got here this summer and is still adjusting. I do believe he will play this season, but stay at or under the four-game mark. So as it stands, the bet is both Brock and Glass will redshirt.

What’s your honest opinion on our starting three 3 corners? I’ve heard about strong camps from the more experienced guys, but I’m curious about where everyone fits still.

— @ISUCoach

The main question with the secondary was about its depth. The starters, for the most part, have been the reassurance. Datrone Young and Anthony Johnson are the starting corners — both got experience in that role a year ago. Amechie Walker, Jaeveyon Morton and Tayvonn Kyle appear to be the main backups.

Greg Eisworth, Lawrence White and Braxton Lewis look like the starting safeties, with Rice graduate transfer Justin Bickham making a push for a big role. There is a certain amount of unknown with the newcomers in the back end, but ISU probably feels better about that group now than it did at the start of camp.

and finally, what's Mitchell's transfer risk? Will Campbell use him enough in other packages to keep him happy, or if Purdy really is the real deal, is he gone in a year plus?

— @Rickybicycles

The nice thing about having a true freshman emerge as a starting quarterback is the stability it gives the offense. The one downside is how it affects your recruiting and depth. For now, Re-al Mitchell has embraced his role as the backup quarterback and focused on that role and not being a gadget player in a special package.

If ISU gets ahead by several touchdowns in a game, Mitchell will likely be coming in to get reps. Beyond Brock Purdy going down to injury, it’s unlikely Mitchell will take over as the full-time starter. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly how he feels, but it is a delicate situation being behind a player who came in with the same recruiting class.

How's our special teams' outlook, particularly at punter with Corey Dunn out?

— @ted_rood

When Corey Dunn went down with a ruptured Achilles in the offseason, ISU quickly brought in San Jose State transfer Brian Papazian to create depth, but the coaches have set from the beginning that Joe Rivera is probably the one who would slide into that role.

Rivera was the holder all 13 games last season on PATs and field goals, but did punt in the sloppy conditions against Drake, where he averaged 38.0 yards on two punts. If and when ISU punts against Northern Iowa, Rivera is the clubhouse leader to get the first shot.

Chances of Cyclones making NFL rosters? Particularly Lazard. Is Butler guaranteed spot? Nevermind, just saw the news.. So what about Lazard and others? Harvey was fun to watch with Browns. Was involved on so many plays

— @Kwags00

As of Thursday, there are 10 former Cyclones with NFL teams in the preseason. Hakeem Butler reportedly fractured his hand and will likely sit out this year with the Arizona Cardinals. David Montgomery, who was drafted in May by the Chicago Bears, could be the starter opening night against the Green Bay Packers.

Allen Lazard is an intriguing case. He latched on with the Packers toward the end of last season and has slowly carved out a role this preseason. The Urbandale native also got support from Aaron Rodgers and has made a few contested catches and reached the end zone. He’s probably fighting for one of the last spots on the 53-man roster, but has a shot.

Willie Harvey signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns, and made a game-winning pass deflection this preseason. The Browns’ defense is deep at linebacker, but he could make the practice squad if he falls short of the 53-man roster.