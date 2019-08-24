COLO — Colo-NESCO found out it still has a lot of work to do in the trenches after a 60-14 season-opening loss to HLV on Friday.

The Royals entered the game with proven playmakers in fullback Francis Bower, quarterback Brandon Roberts and running back Andrew Grover. But they were inexperienced up front and it showed against a strong HLV team that finished last season with seven wins.

“We’re having some growing pains,” Colo-NESCO coach Josh Nessa said. “We have guys that have never played on the line before and they’re doing their best. That’s all we can ask for.”

Colo-NESCO caught a tough break when starting lineman Kaleb Ruffcorn went down with an injury. The depleted Royals were forced to play former tight ends Tanner Ingle and Trevor Burg up front with Jackson Shaw.

“The one thing we knew as coaches for this game is that we had to stay healthy,” Nessa said. “That didn’t happen.”

Shaw is one of the team’s two seniors along with fullback/linebacker Francis Bower. Shaw plays right guard on offense and is also a defensive tackle.

Shaw had to fight through cramping issues against HLV. But he said facing the Warriors was a valuable learning experience.

“They’re a great team to go against,” Shaw said. “They’re good guys to test where we’re at. Where we’re going to find guys, who’s going to fit in and who’s going to step up.”

Colo-NESCO had 165 yards rushing, but 98 of that came against HLV’s reserves in the second half. HLV pounded the Royals for 323 rushing yards.

“With so many young guys, it’s going to be a tough time for us on the line,” Shaw said. “But I feel we can power through.”

Shaw said patience will be a big key with such an inexperienced unit up front on both sides of the ball.

“Not every play is going to be a touchdown run or a touchdown pass,” Shaw said. “We’ve had a few drives that looked pretty promising and I saw some great things.”

The best Royal effort against HLV’s starters came in the second quarter.

The Warriors drove down to the Royal 23 in the final five minutes of the quarter. But Colo-NESCo held HLV to three yards rushing and an incomplete pass on the Warriors’ next three plays to force fourth down, where Bower picked off a pass to end the threat.

Royal quarterback Brandon Roberts was then given time to hook up with Andrew Grover on a 21-yard pass. The drive stalled out over the next four plays as Colo-NESCO turned the ball over on downs.

“We had a pass for a completion and then we tried running it and it was just plugged up and we lost all of our momentum,” Bower said. “We just need to learn to keep our confidence and keep pushing the ball hard.”

In the second half Colo-NESCO did find success up front against HLV’s reserves.

The Royal line helped Roberts score on a 16-yard run and Bower find pay dirt from 20 yards out on offense and also force two HLV punts on defense. That is something Colo-NESCO hopes to see more of in the upcoming weeks.

“I have faith in them,” Shaw said. “It’s just going to be practice, practice, practice. They’re a great bunch - they’re not going to screw around in the weight room. They’re getting to work and they’re helping each other out and that’s something I love.”

Next up for Colo-NESCO is another home game against a tough opponent. The Royals host 2018 playoff qualifier Central City next Friday in Colo.