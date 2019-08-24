WINFIELD — Two plays.

That's all that separated Winfield-Mount Union from a possible stunning upset over Springville in the 8-player season opener for both teams on Friday night at Winfield-Mount Union High School.

The Orioles, who won last year's meeting by 24 points, held on for a 41-38 victory this time.

Two plays.

Clinging to a four-point lead after scoring with 3 minutes, 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Wolves watched Springville's Spencer DeMean return the ensuing kickoff to put the Orioles up for good.

Then, with a chance to get a defensive stop and give themselves a chance to win, the tiring Wolves watched as Springille quarterback Kyle Koppes eluded a rush, then hit Caleb Weber with a 24-yard scoring pass on a fourth-and-10 play with just under a minute to go.

Still, W-MU had one last gasp. Senior quarterback Daunte Oepping connected with Christian Gerot on a 43-yard scoring pass with 10 seconds left to close within three points. But Springville recovered the onside kick to seal the win in a game which saw four lead changes.

"We just ran out of time. Our guys fought. Like I was just telling the, there are a lot of times you see the body language go down. Our guys did a really nice job of fighting," W-MU head coach Scott McCarty said.

W-MU played the second half without senior running back Juanito Piper, who was carted off with an apparent leg injury. His status is unknown with W-MU having a bye week.

"We have some things to work on. We didn't open up the playbook very much. We need to get good at something before we can do a lot of things. That's kind of where we were at offensively. Defensively we did a nice job. We blew some coverages. We missed some tackles. But for the most part we are pretty happy, especially with Juanito going down at halftime," McCarty said. "That's a big, big loss for us. He was right up with the leaders in the district in tackles last year. Last year when we played these guys he had 20 tackles. Losing him offensively and defensive was pretty big. He's a great kid. He worked his tail off all offseason. He's athletic. You hate to see that happen. We had big expectations for him coming into the season."

W-MU, which led 8-0 and 14-6 before the Orioles knotted the game at 14 just before halftime, trailed 26-22 after a two-yard scoring run by Koppes midway through a wild and woolly fourth quarter.

The Wolves responded with a eight-play, 51-yard drive capped by a scintillating pitch from Oepping to Gerot, who traversed the final two yards for the score. Oepping then hit Jacob Ford with the two-point conversion pass to give W-MU a 30-26 lead with 3:58 left.

Springville took the wind out of the Wolves' sails when DeMean bobbled the kickoff, recovered and sprinted 65 yards through the middle to give the Orioles a 34-30 lead just 14 seconds after the Wolves had scored.

"That kickoff return ... you have to remember you're dealing with high school kids," McCarty said. "We just scored that touchdown, 'Oh, we're over the moon. We got the lead back. The clock doesn't say zeroes yet. You have to stay focused.' You're primed for it when that happens. The kickoff return, the guy bobbles it and that screws up lanes. I saw two of our guys hit right there in that gap he came in."

Springville, after stopping W-MU, got the ball back and drove to the W-MU 24 where it faced a crucial fourth-and-10 with just over a minute left. Koppes evaded the rush, stepped up in the pocket and hit Weber, who had broken behind the defense, for a 24-yard scoring play.

Just like that, Springville had a 41-30 lead with just 58 seconds remaining.

"That fourth down ... they kept going back with penalties and then all of a sudden they get that conversion," McCarty said. "That last touchdown was killer, too, but you kind of gamble on what they're going to do and we blew a coverage. There you go."

W-MU once again had an answer. This time, Oepping found Gerot along the left sideline. Gerot did the rest, outrunning the Springville defense to compete the 43-yard scoring play and bring the Wolves within 41-38 with 10 seconds left.

"We scored with 10 seconds to go. We needed to do that just to show that we can still compete," McCarty said.

W-MU brought in freshman Caleb Giese for the onside kick, but the Orioles recovered, then too a knee to end the game.

"We get that onside kick. Juanito is our kicker so we have to throw a different guy to kick. They we threw another guy in to onside kick, We put a freshman out there. It's not really fair to him to expect that. We put him out there because he said he could do it and we believed in him. It just didn't work out," McCarty said.

;S;W-MU

First downs;16;11

Rushes-yards;39-172;31-74

Passing yards;152;183

Comp-Att-Int;12-23-3;9-19-0

Total offense;322;257

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Punts-average;1-40.0;4-12.8

Penalties-yards;16-122;10-76

3rd Down Efficiency;3-10;6-13

4th Down Efficiency;4-5;1-2

Time of possession;25:35;22:25

Scoring by quarters

Springville;0;14;6;21;—;41

W-MU;8;6;8;16;—;38

Scoring

W—Jacob Ford 44 pass from Daunte Oepping (Oepping run)

S—Caleb Weber 12 pass from Kyle Koppes (run failed)

W—Christian Gerot 2 pass from Oepping (run failed)

S—Spencer DeMean 1 run (Luke Menster run)

S—DeMean 41 run (kick failed)

W—Oepping 28 run (pass failed)

S—Koppes 2 run (pass failed)

W—Gerot 7 run (Oepping pass to Ford)

S—DeMean 65 KO return (Menster run)

S—Weber 24 pass from Koppes (Menster kick)

W—Gerot 43 pass from Oepping (Oepping pass to Gerot)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Springville — DeMean 25-112, Koppes 8-29, Jacob Hungate 5-15, Team 1-(-2). Winfield-Mount Union — Oepping 19-58, Gerot 6-25, Juanito Piper 1-0, Ford 2-(-3), Noah Sparrow 3-(-6).

PASSING: Springville — Koppes 12-21-2-152, DeMean 0-2-1-0. Winfield-Mount Union — Oepping 9-18-0-183, Piper 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING: Springville — Weber 4-55, DeMean 3-44, Alex Koppes 3-36, Grant Gloeckner 1-11, Hungate 1-4. Winfield-Mount Union — Ford 6-126, Gerot 3-57.