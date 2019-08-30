The 2019 Ames offense doesn’t need much of an introduction.

With experience at quarterback, running back, wide receivers and the offensive line, the Little Cyclones are relatively veteran on that side of the ball. They bring back last year’s starting signal-caller and two of their top three wide receivers from a team that gathered 78 percent of its yards from scrimmage through the air.

The defense, however, is green and boasts only two players who saw any varsity time a year ago. With that, Ames coach Bruce Vertanen knows that his team won’t be a final product when the season opens on August 30. The key, he said, is the progress they make throughout the season.

“I think this, probably more than ever, is week-to-week growth. I really feel strongly that game seven, game eight, game nine, we are going to be a completely different team,” he said. “When we get to that midseason point, there’s no longer rookies out there, there’s guys that now have games under their belt.”

Defensive lineman Jakob Steiert and safety Diego Alvarez both started games last year as juniors, but the defense will otherwise be comprised of varsity newcomers. Sophomore Tamin Lipsey was expected to once again make a massive impact — he started at safety and led the team in touchdowns despite playing in only five games — but an ACL injury has him sidelined for the season. Junior Casey Mumm, who also figured to see extensive playing time, is also injured and out for the fall.

“To stand there and see Casey Mumm and Tamin Lipsey standing next to me in street clothes, I’m never gonna get used to seeing that,” Vertanen said.

Lipsey was plugged into the offense last year, oftentimes as a receiver out of the backfield, and scored seven total touchdowns on only 19 touches (combining receptions and returns). Replicating his production will be impossible, but the Little Cyclones should have some answers.

Senior quarterback Cooper Downs, the son of Ames defensive coordinator Vance Downs, returns after throwing for 1,802 yards and 15 touchdowns a year ago, and much of his receiving corps is intact. Senior Jonah Strawhacker caught 24 passes for 368 yards a year ago, often as a deep threat, and with his size (6-foot-3) and athleticism, he figures to be one of Downs’s favorite downfield targets this year.

“We have a lot more experience, so it’s a lot easier and we’re able to do a little more complex things with our routes, and different packages, so that’s nice,” Strawhacker said.

Nate Withers (eight catches for 58 yards) will also be a consistent option.

“(He’s) a very good route-runner with excellent hands,” Vertanen said.

The prize of the offense, however, seems to be do-it-all Gabe Ante. The senior primarily played slot receiver last season, totaling 46 receptions for 460 yards, and he’s likely to keep that role, while also seeing time at running back. He rushed 34 times for 139 yards a year ago.

The Little Cyclones will sprinkle in Ante wherever he is needed to sniff out yards, and also expect to use junior Derek Paypin in the backfield.

“Derek’s had a really nice camp and he’s put himself in a position to play,” Vertanen said.

The offensive line boasts some experience and talent, too: Bryan Cortes started every game at left guard last season, A.J. Gross started four and Solomon Farner was a key reserve. Those seniors will form what they hope will be a strong unit.

“We’re all pretty good buddies on the O-Line,” Cortes said. “I think we’re all going to work together really well because we’re pretty good buddies and we get along during practice.”

Finding answers on defense will be the trick for the Little Cyclones, which will turn to a flurry of juniors to step up on that side of the ball. Vertanen knows what to expect when it comes to players jumping to the varsity level.

“This happens, for as long as I’ve been around, a kid that goes from a sophomore player to a starting varsity player is always shocked at (the) speed of the game,” he said.

The Little Cyclones are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2015. They came one game short of the postseason last year after dropping a de facto play-in game with Urbandale to end their season with a 5-4 record.

They open the 2019 season Friday at a daunting foe: 2018’s 4A runner-up Cedar Falls, which shut the Little Cyclones out last year. They’ll then face another 2018 playoff team in Fort Dodge before facing a relatively friendly stretch during the middle of the season.

By the time they face two other 2018 playoff teams in Valley and Urbandale to conclude the season, Vertanen believes his team will be vastly improved from Week 1.

“It’s a really good group of kids with high-character and good chemistry, and I mean that sincerely,” Vertanen said. “With that, they will get better each week, I guarantee it. I guarantee this group will get better each week, and we will progress as the year goes on.”